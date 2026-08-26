IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Shubman Gill enforces follow-on after Sri Lanka all out for 290 despite Sonal's ton
IND vs SL Live score: Shubman Gill enforced the follow-on after Sri Lanka were bowled out for 290 despite Sonal Dinusha’s fighting century.
IND vs SL Live score: Six wickets fell on Day 3 and Sri Lanka may still find themselves in a difficult position in the second and final Test, but they certainly showed they were not willing to give up without a fight. From 8/2, when they appeared to be staring at a possible follow-on, the hosts fought back to reach 265/8, with half-centuries from Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Sonal Dinusha. The latter, in fact, has now scored three consecutive fifties against India. Sri Lanka still have a long way to go, trailing by 238 runs, while India have already taken the second new ball and will look to wrap up the final two wickets quickly.
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- 26 Aug 2026, 10:17:41 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Sri Lanka all out for 290; India enforce follow-on
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Saransh Jain has claimed the final wicket of Sonal Dinusha for 103 as Sri Lanka get all out for 290 and India have decided to enforce the follow-on. Two wickets for Saransh to wrap the innings. Sri Lanka trail by 213-runs after this innings.
- 26 Aug 2026, 10:04:43 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Saransh strikes!
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Saransh Jain finally gets his maiden wicket as Lahiru Kumara falls for 12. He went for a big shot, only to get caught by Dhruv Jurel. Sri Lanka need 16 runs to avoid follow-on. SL 288/9 in 86.5 overs
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- 26 Aug 2026, 09:57:51 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha smashes century!
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha smashes his century with a boundary. A sensational shot to complete his second century of the series. Short ball from Prasidh Krishna and Dinusha smashes it hard for a four. An incredible knock under pressure. SL 283/8
- 26 Aug 2026, 09:52:38 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Dinusha nears century!
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Saransh Jain from the other end and Sonal Dinusha survived an lbw call, all thanks to DRS, which shows the ball was missing the stumps. Saransh's wait for his first wicket continues. The left-hander smashes a six later in the over to move to 90s and then a four. SL 279/8 in 85 overs
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- 26 Aug 2026, 09:46:24 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Action begins!
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha and Lahiru Kumara are back in the middle as Ravindra Jadeja will complete his over. Rishabh Pant is back as wicketkeeper.
- 26 Aug 2026, 09:37:04 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Prasidh eyes fifer!
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Prasidh Krishna has three wickets to his name and will be eyeing a five-wicket haul when play resumes, with Sri Lanka having just two wickets left in the innings. His ability to extract extra bounce has troubled the batters throughout the innings.
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- 26 Aug 2026, 09:24:59 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Fight to avoid follow-on!
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Lahiru Kumara was unbeaten on eight alongside Sonal Dinusha when rain brought an early end to play, with Sri Lanka still fighting to avoid the follow-on. Dinusha had earlier added 57 runs for the eighth wicket with Keshara Nuwantha, who made a patient 18 off 74 balls, as the pair battled hard to keep the innings going and reduce the deficit.
- 26 Aug 2026, 09:13:03 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Sonal fighting lone battle again!
IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Sonal Dinusha remained unbeaten on 85, continuing the rich form he showed in the opening Test in Galle, where he scored 100 and 84 in the two innings. He had faced 137 deliveries, hitting six boundaries and two sixes in his determined knock.
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- 26 Aug 2026, 06:51:15 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Day 4 of the 2nd Test between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo. Stay tuned for more updates!