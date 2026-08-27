IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Rain threat looms as India close in on Colombo victory

IND vs SL Live Score: India took the honours on Day 4 and, despite a valiant fight from Sri Lanka in their second innings, the visitors remain firmly in control of the match. India wrapped up Sri Lanka’s first innings early on the fourth morning and enforced the follow-on. Sri Lanka’s top order then showed far greater resilience, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis helping the hosts overturn the deficit. But India bounced back in the rain-interrupted final session with three quick wickets to regain control....Read More

Sri Lanka currently lead by just 16 runs, with India needing four more wickets to wrap up the innings. India will look to make the most of the morning session and finish things off in Colombo, with the new ball just overs away. Rain is forecast today, but there should still be enough time to force a result, weather permitting.