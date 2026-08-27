IND vs SL Live Score, 2nd Test: Rain threat looms as India close in on Colombo victory
IND vs SL Live score: Follow latest updates from Day 5 of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match in Colombo.
IND vs SL Live Score: India took the honours on Day 4 and, despite a valiant fight from Sri Lanka in their second innings, the visitors remain firmly in control of the match. India wrapped up Sri Lanka’s first innings early on the fourth morning and enforced the follow-on. Sri Lanka’s top order then showed far greater resilience, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara and Kamindu Mendis helping the hosts overturn the deficit. But India bounced back in the rain-interrupted final session with three quick wickets to regain control....Read More
Sri Lanka currently lead by just 16 runs, with India needing four more wickets to wrap up the innings. India will look to make the most of the morning session and finish things off in Colombo, with the new ball just overs away. Rain is forecast today, but there should still be enough time to force a result, weather permitting.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 09:17:10 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: Sonal Dinusha key for Sri Lanka!
IND vs SL Live Score: Sonal Dinusha will be crucial to Sri Lanka’s hopes of getting something out of this match. He scored his second century of the series in the first innings, continuing the form that saw him make 100 and 84 in the opening Test at Galle, where India secured a 165-run victory.
- 27 Aug 2026, 09:06:24 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: What is the forecast for Day 5?
IND vs SL Live Score: The forecast does not look good for India. Rain is expected throughout the day’s play, with the probability above 80% during the opening two sessions before dropping to around 60% in the evening.
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- 27 Aug 2026, 08:42:59 AM IST
IND vs SL Live Score: What happened on Day 4?
IND vs SL Live Score: Sonal Dinusha put on a fighting century, but that wasn't enough for Sri Lanka, who were folded for 290 runs. With a 213-run lead, India enforced a follow-on.
Sri Lanka's top-order showed greater resilience in the second innings, with Pasindu Sooriyabandara scorinh 92, while stitching a century stand alongside Kamindu Mendis. Sri Lanka did fight to cut the deficit, but India bounced back in the final session with three wickets amid rain interruptions to reduce the hosts to 229/6. They stand just 16 runs ahead with 4 wickets in hand.
- 27 Aug 2026, 07:17:49 AM IST
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of Day 5 of India vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test match in Colombo. Stay tuned for more updates!
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