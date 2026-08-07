IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: India spinners turn tide in final session as SLCXI 363/8 at stumps
IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: India finished the day on a strong note after claiming four wickets in the final session as SLCXI posted 363/8 at stumps.
IND vs SLC XI, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: India ended the opening day on a positive note after a productive final session in which they claimed four wickets to pull things back against the SLC XI. Ravindu Rashantha top-scored with a composed 71, while Nishan Madhushka added 66 and captain Sonal Dinusha contributed 52 as all three batters registered half-centuries. Despite those efforts, India's spinners gradually tightened their grip on the contest. Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav shared the bowling honours, picking up two wickets each to ensure the visitors finished the day with momentum heading into the second day's play....Read More
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- 7 Aug 2026, 05:25:46 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Stumps, Day 1 - SLCXI 363/8 in 90 overs
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Stumps, Day 1: India struck back strongly in the final session, picking up four wickets to wrest back control. Ravindu Rashantha top-scored with 71, while Nishan Madhushka (66) and captain Sonal Dinusha (52) also registered half-centuries for the SLC XI. For India, the spin trio of Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav shared the spoils, taking two wickets apiece. SLCXI 363/8 in 90 overs
- 7 Aug 2026, 05:16:50 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Suthar removes Sonal!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Manav Suthar gets the better of Sonal Dinusha for a 52. It was a hard-fought knock from the Lankan batter, but Suthar ended his stay in the middle before the stumps.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 05:04:48 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Jadeja dismisses Mendis!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Ravindra Jadeja with another here to get rid of Ramesh Mendis as he broke a partnership which was getting dangerous in the middle. Padikkal grabbed the catch as SLCXI are seven down now. SLC 347/7
- 7 Aug 2026, 04:09:48 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kuldeep strikes again!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kuldeep Yadav strikes again to break a gritty stand as he gets rid of Anjala for 13. He got plumb in front of the wicket, and Sri Lanka are six down now with Stumps approaching. SLCXI 284/6
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- 7 Aug 2026, 03:09:26 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kuldeep Yadav strikes!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Kuldeep Yadav strikes and he gets rid of Ahan Wickramasinghe for 31. Gurnoor Brar takes the catch, and Sri Lanka are five down now, starting to struggle in the middle. It's crucial for Kuldeep to get some wickets here. SLC XI 250/5
- 7 Aug 2026, 02:42:27 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: TEA! Gurnoor strikes!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Gurnoor Brar has the bagging rights. He bowls a short one, and Pavan Rathnayake can't help but go for the pull shot. However, he fails to keep it down and the fielder in the deep, Devdutt Padikkal, pouches it safely, and India get their fourth wicket.
SLC 246/4.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 02:25:10 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Good bouncer from Gurnoor Brar but Ahan Wickramasinghe gets a top edge and the ball races towards the fence for a boundary! Gurnoor shouldn't get disheartened, it was a good delivery.
SLC XI 227/3 in 56 overs.
- 7 Aug 2026, 02:03:19 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: WICKET! Suthar strikes!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: There's the third blow for SLC XI. Manav Suthar with the wicket for India. Ravindu Rasantha looks to go for the big shot but is only able to hand a simple catch in the deep to Mohammed Siraj. He departs after scoring 71 runs.
SLC XI 201/3 in 49.1 overs
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- 7 Aug 2026, 01:59:54 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: 200 comes up!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Ravindu has dug his heels in, and Pavan Rathnayake is providing him ample support at the other end. 200 has come up for SLC XI, and the hosts have not even taken 50 overs to get to the mark. Solid tempo by SLC XI.
SLC XI 201/2 in 49 overs.
- 7 Aug 2026, 01:48:34 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Saransh Jain gets a bowl
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Saransh Jain finally gets a bowl! Let's see what the spinner has to offer on this track. He gives away seven runs in his first over. The last ball leaked a boundary as the Sri Lanka just cut the ball for a FOUR!
SLC XI187/2 in 45 overs.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 01:39:54 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: FOUR! Elegance!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Pavan Rathnayake gets to the pitch of the ball and times the ball past the cover fielder for a FOUR! The second session has seen India bowling tighter line and lengths and hence run scoring hasn't been as easy.
SLC XI 179/2 in 43 overs.
- 7 Aug 2026, 01:28:27 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: WICKET! Jadeja strikes!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: The long toil finally pays off for Ravindra Jadeja. Pasindu Sooriyabandara is bowled through the gate and India get the second breakthrough. First wicket for Jadeja as Pasindu walks back after scoring 35 runs.
SLC 171/2 n 40.4 overs.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 12:56:26 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: PURE TIMING!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Mohammed Siraj drops it a tad short and Pasindu just time the ball and the cut shot fetches him a boundary. And with this, 150 come up for SLC.
SLC XI 151/1.
- 7 Aug 2026, 12:44:46 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Second session begins!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: The players are out in the middle and the second session begins. Mohammed Siraj with the ball in hand and he would hope to strike in a cluster to bring India back into the contest.
However, just like his opening ball of the game, Siraj dishes out a loosener and the ball is dispatched for a boundary.
SLC XI 142/1
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- 7 Aug 2026, 12:02:39 PM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Time for LUNCH!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: That's that in the opening session. The players now head back for LUNCH! SLC XI lose just one wicket in the opening session of the game and put on 138 runs in 29 overs. A lot of thinking to do for the Indian camp. This could be a long day in the office for India. Ravindu Rasantha and Pasindu Sooriyabandara unbeaten on 50 and 16, respectively.
- 7 Aug 2026, 11:53:27 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: DROPPED!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: A sharp chance but KL Rahul fails to hang on at first slip. The ball hits his wrists and races towards the boundary fence for four.
SLC XI 131/1 in 26 overs.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 11:34:49 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: WICKET! RUN OUT!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: At last, the opening breakthrough for India and it comes through a run-out. And it's Madushka who walks back. He just guides the ball off Manav Suthar's bowling and tries to go for a single. However, there is no response from the other end. And Madushka pays the price. He walks back after scoring 66 off 65 balls.
SLC XI 110/1 in 20.4 overs.
- 7 Aug 2026, 11:26:19 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: 100-run opening stand!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Indian bowlers are being made to toil very hard as Sri Lanka openers stitch a 100-run opening stand in less than 20 overs. No Indian bowler has been able to stop the run flow as Madushka and Rasantha are making full merry.
SLC XI 101/0 in 19 overs.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 11:18:29 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: 50 up for Madushka!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Madushka dances downt he track and lofts the air over long-off for a six! With this, he brings up his half-century! He follows this up with another boundary. Ravindra Jadeja is taken to the cleaner in the 17th over as he gives away 15 runs.
SLC XI 87/0 in 17 overs.
- 7 Aug 2026, 11:09:44 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Even Jadeja struggles!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Even Ravindra Jadeja is finding it tough to contain the run flow as Sri Lanka openers have dug their heels in here. The scoring rate is more than 4 runs per over.
Sri Lanka Cricket XI 65/0 in 15 overs.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 10:55:48 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: 50 comes up!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: This is a solid opening stand between Nishan Madushka and Ravindu Rasantha. The duo have put on 50 runs for the opening wicket. Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Prasidh Krishna have nothing to play with as the pitch is offering no assistance.
SLC XI 53/0 in 12 overs.
- 7 Aug 2026, 10:30:20 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Gambhir-Gill conversation
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: As Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna struggle to take the opening wicket, the camera pans to the Indian dugout where Shubman Gill is seen in an animated conversation with head coach Gautam Gambhir.
ICYMI: Gill is not fielding on Day 1 because of the injury he suffered on the eve of the warm-up contest.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 10:16:42 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Siraj, Prasidh easing in
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna are just easing into their spells and are not bowling full throttle for now. Sri Lanka Cricket XI have already registered three boundaries.
SLC XI 13/0 in 3 overs.
- 7 Aug 2026, 10:01:28 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: The match begins!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: We are live! Mohammed Siraj with the ball in hand and the opening delivery of the contest goes for a four! Siraj bowls a loose half-volley and Nishan Madushka times the ball on the offside for an elegant boundary.
SLC XI 4/0
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- 7 Aug 2026, 09:40:30 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Injury scare for Shubman Gill
Update: Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress.— BCCI (@BCCI) August 7, 2026
KL Rahul… https://t.co/Mzu2yW4OgX
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Shubman Gill, who sustained an impact injury during training, won't take the field on Day 1.
“Captain Shubman Gill sustained an impact injury to his right ring finger during India's practice on Thursday. As a precautionary measure, he will not take the field on Day 1 of the warm-up game against SLC XI. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress. KL Rahul will lead the team in Gill's absence,” the BCCI said.
- 7 Aug 2026, 09:33:27 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Toss update!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Sri Lanka Cricket XI win the toss and opt to bat. Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav and the bowlers will be in action first. Stay tuned for more updates.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 09:15:35 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Live streaming details
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: The contest will be telecast and broadcast live. Sony Sports Ten 1 SD and HD channel is the go to destination on TV while the match can be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
- 7 Aug 2026, 09:00:13 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: No Sai Sudharsan
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Sai Sudharsan won't be playing any part in the practice game as he is yet to link up with the squad in Sri Lanka. However, he's expected to recover in time for the first Test, beginning August 15.
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- 7 Aug 2026, 08:45:09 AM IST
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome!
IND vs SLC XI LIVE, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the three-day warm-up match between India and Sri Lanka Cricket XI. First ball to be bowled at 10 AM. Stay tuned for more.