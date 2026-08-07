IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: India spinners turn tide in final session as SLCXI 363/8 at stumps

IND vs SLC XI, Three-Day Warm-Up Match: India ended the opening day on a positive note after a productive final session in which they claimed four wickets to pull things back against the SLC XI. Ravindu Rashantha top-scored with a composed 71, while Nishan Madhushka added 66 and captain Sonal Dinusha contributed 52 as all three batters registered half-centuries. Despite those efforts, India's spinners gradually tightened their grip on the contest. Ravindra Jadeja, Manav Suthar and Kuldeep Yadav shared the bowling honours, picking up two wickets each to ensure the visitors finished the day with momentum heading into the second day's play....Read More