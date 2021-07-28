'You're only looking at one person': Gavaskar names 2 players who can take Hardik Pandya's place

Hardik Pandya's form has been worrisome for the Indian team. The all-rounder, who has won India several matches with both bat and ball in the past, has struggled lately. The big shots have gone missing, whereas Pandya's role with the ball is limited following his back surgery. The impactful knocks have been far and few and his effectiveness as a medium-pacer has also dipped.

In the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka, Pandya batted in two innings. While in the second ODI, he was out for a duck, the all-rounder got a start in the third game before getting out LBW to a turning ball by left-arm spinner Praveen Jayawickrama. Something similar unfolded in the first T20I as well, as Pandya was dismissed for 10 and was unable to give India the lusty blows he once easily used to.

Safe to say, Pandya cannot bank on past reputation alone and the more frequently he fails to get going, the pressure on him will only mount. Weighing in on the same, Sunil Gavaskar has made an interesting point. The former India captain feels that India have back-up all-rounder options in two players – who if groomed properly, are more than capable of taking up the all-rounder’s place for India.

"Of course, there is back-up. You recently saw Deepak Chahar; he proved that he can be an all-rounder. You did not give Bhuvneshwar Kumar that opportunity. Two-three years ago, when India played in Sri Lanka, then he along with Dhoni, had won India a match. The scenario in that match was similar to the second ODI. They had lost 7-8 wickets and Bhuvneshwar and Dhoni had won that match for India," Gavaskar said on Sports Tak.

Chahar scored a phenomenal 69 not out in the second ODI, taking India out of a pit and guiding the team to a thrilling three-wicket win. Bhuvneshwar on the other hand, has three half-centuries in Tests and one in ODIs, while possessing a batting average of 42.75 in First-Class cricket. Gavaskar feels there is no reason why Chahar and Bhuvneshwar can’t be groomed into proper all-rounders.

"You never even thought, but these two players could be all-rounders too. He has that batting talent. You're only looking at one person. What has happened in the last 2-3 years is that others who deserved a lot more opportunities, haven't got them. And that is why, now today you are looking at one player and saying 'oh he's not in form'. If you give these guys opportunities, you can find all-rounders," he added.