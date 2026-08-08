IND vs SLC XI Highlights, Warm-Up Match: Ton-up Padikkal stars on Day 2 but India trail by 6 runs at stumps

IND vs SLC XI, Warm-Up Match, Day 2: Devdutt Padikkal strengthened his case for a place in India’s playing XI for the first Test against Sri Lanka with a superb unbeaten 142 on Day 2 of the warm-up game against Sri Lanka Cricket XI. The left-hander looked assured throughout his innings and made the most of the opportunity, putting himself firmly in contention for the No. 3 spot. However, India’s advantage was reduced after Padikkal retired out following his century, while Rishabh Pant and Dhruv Jurel were dismissed cheaply....Read More

Gurnoor Brar then provided a late boost, smashing four sixes in the final over of the day. Given the freedom to attack the spinner, Brar cleared the boundary twice in succession on two occasions and scored 25 runs from the over. His assault pushed India beyond the 350-run mark, with the visitors finishing Day 2 on 357/6. Padikkal remained unbeaten on 142 at stumps.