IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score: Siraj, Ashwin threat looms large but rain stands between India and 2-0 sweep
India vs West Indies 2023 Match Live Score: The hosts, who are chasing 365, were reduced to 76/2 at the close of play on Day 4.
IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will eye a clean sweep on Day 5 of the second and final Test at Port of Spain on Monday. The hosts, who are chasing 365, were reduced to 76/2 at the close of play on Day 4. Tagnarine Chanderpaul (24) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) will resume Windies fight as they aim to escape a defeat against a promising Indian attack led by R Ashwin on a tricky fifth day track. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs West Indies Test live score 2023
- Jul 24, 2023 05:54 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Fingers crossed
As per the current forecast, it is raining at Port of Spain. Hopefully the conditions will get better as the day proceeds.
- Jul 24, 2023 05:50 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: A look at India debutant Mukesh Kumar
Debutant Mukesh Kumar too has been impressive despite managing just two scalps in the contest so far.
The thing which earned him maximum plaudits is his swing. The management will hope for a top show today as well.
- Jul 24, 2023 05:33 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Ishan Kishan meets expectation
Ishan Kishan also put a strong show with the bat in India's second innings. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed an unbeaten 52 off 34 deliveries, helping India score briskly.
“I knew what the team needed from me. Everyone backed me. Virat backed me and told me go and play your game,” said Ishan after the close of play on Day 4.
- Jul 24, 2023 05:14 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Siraj trusts Ashwin to do the job
"The way the wicket is behaving, Ashwin, I feel, will run through the West Indies batting" - Siraj
- Jul 24, 2023 05:01 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Ashwin, Siraj in focus
Carrom ball specialist R Ashwin scalped both the wickets, which West Indies have lost so far.
He will once again hold the key, but others too need to step-up.
Mohammed Siraj too will be in focus. He had decimated Windies tail in the first innings and will look to repeat the same.
- Jul 24, 2023 04:45 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: What does the weather say?
Apart from the Windies batters, what may hinder India from completing a whitewash is the fickle weather at Port of Spain.
As per the forecast on Accuweather, the opening session is likely to be played without rain interruptions but under cloud cover, with hints of sunshine.
However, scattered thunderstorm are expected in the afternoon and evening, which could also help West Indies from defeat.
- Jul 24, 2023 04:36 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Windies' hope rely on Chanderpaul, Blackwood, and Athanaze
Tagnarine Chanderpaul and Jermaine Blackwood will resume West Indies' fight. The duo have so far 32 runs for the third wicket and will hope to build their partnership even further.
Alick Athanaze, who is yet to bat, is another player, who will hold key for the hosts.
- Jul 24, 2023 04:29 PM IST
IND vs WI Live Score: Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd India vs West Indies Test, which is being played at Port of Spain. India are eight scalps away from completing a whitewash, while Windies look to resist the Indian attack and walk out at least with a draw if not a win. Stay tuned for all the updates!