IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score: Siraj, Ashwin threat looms large but rain stands between India and 2-0 sweep

IND vs WI 2nd Test, Day 5 Cricket Match Live Score: Rohit Sharma-led Team India will eye a clean sweep on Day 5 of the second and final Test at Port of Spain on Monday. The hosts, who are chasing 365, were reduced to 76/2 at the close of play on Day 4. Tagnarine Chanderpaul (24) and Jermaine Blackwood (20) will resume Windies fight as they aim to escape a defeat against a promising Indian attack led by R Ashwin on a tricky fifth day track. Catch the LIVE updates of India vs West Indies Test live score 2023

India vs West Indies Test live score 2023(AFP)