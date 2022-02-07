'Couldn’t have missed': Legendary IND all-rounder watches Hooda's debut knock while stuck in traffic, picture goes viral

None, even not his most ardent fans were as excited as former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan was on Sunday to catch Deepak Hooda's debut performance for India in the first ODI against West Indies in Ahmedabad.

Pathan, who was struck in traffic while travelling, watched Hooda's innings on his tablet and shared an image of that which went viral on social media.

He captioned it, "Couldn’t have missed his debut inning for India for anything. #TRAFFIC #travel."

Hooda, the 26-year-old cricketer, made his international debut on Sunday when he was handed the India cap by former captain Virat Kohli ahead of the start of the series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Although Hooda did not get the chance to bowl, he was sent to bat at No.6 for India after Rishabh Pant's dismissal of 11 runs in the 18th over. Hooda scored an unbeaten 32-ball 26 laced with two boundaries - one was a back-foot punch through mid-off against Alzarri Joseph while the other was against a fuller delivery from Jason Holder, through third man.

He was also part of a crucial 62-run stand alongside Suryakumar Yadav as the pair guided India to a six-wicket win, chasing the target of 177 in just 28 overs.

Impressed with his confidence, Suryakumar was full of praise for Hooda and the way he handled the chase.

“Things were really clear, he (Hooda) has played a lot of domestic cricket, so he knew the situation really well. So we were having little conversations and setting little goals (in our partnership). His confidence was spot on though. Loving with how things are going right now, I’m enjoying my time in the nets as well, he said in the post-match presentation.

The second ODI will be played on February 9 at the same venue.