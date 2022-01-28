‘He was chosen on basis of T20 performances’: Saba Karim terms changes in India's squad ‘really absurd’

Team India announced their squad for the upcoming limited-overs series against West Indies, which starts from February 6. The 18-man squad features Rohit Sharma, who is set to return to the side following his injury that ruled him out of the New Zealand Tests and South Africa tour.

Among others who were included are 21-year-old spinner Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, and Deepak Hooda.

However, the selection also left many puzzled as few players who were part of the limited-overs squad in South Africa failed to retain their places. Star opener batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is among the notable absentee, who has not been in the T20I squad but is part of the ODI setup.

Former India wicketkeeper Saba Karim too was perplexed with the youngster's omission from the shorter format. Sharing his views on the team selection, the ex-India player noted the changes to be "absurd" and hoped the team decides on a settled combination ahead of the T20 World Cup, which will be played later this year in Australia.

“Ruturaj is not part of the T20 team but has been included in ODIs. He was chosen for international cricket on the basis of his T20 performances. So a couple of changes are really absurd," said Karim on Khelneeti podcast.

"Hopefully, we get a settled combination soon because there is not much time left (for the World Cup),” he added.

Gaikwad was part of the India's limited-over team in South Africa but remained in the bench as India opted for Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul in the opening slot.

