IND vs WI: Yuzvendra Chahal becomes second-fastest Indian spinner to incredible milestone

With the dismissal, Chahal became the 23rd Indian bowler to reach the milestone, the fifth fastest overall and second-fastest among spinners.
India's Yuzvendra Chahal in action(REUTERS)
Updated on Feb 06, 2022 03:24 PM IST
Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Sunday reached an incredible milestone during the first ODI match of the three-match series against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, becoming India's second-fastest spinner to the feat. 

Dismissing Nicholas Pooran in the 20th over of the match, Chahal completed 100 wickets in ODI cricket. It was a tossed up delivery around off and Pooran missed the sweep as the ball turned in and hit the front pad in line with the stumps. India went for the review after the on-field umpire denied a wicket and the ball-tracking showed that the delivery would have crashed into the stumps.

With the dismissal, Chahal became the 23rd Indian bowler to reach the milestone, the fifth fastest overall and second-fastest among spinners. Mohammed Shami remains India's fastest to 100 wickets in ODIs, having reached the feat in 56 matches, followed by Jasprit Bumrah (57), Kuldeep Yadav (58), Irfan Pathan (59) and then Chahal (60).

Chahal then dismissed West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard in the next delivery with an impressive googly before being denied a hat-trick Jason Holder. But he returned an over later to dismiss Shamarh Brooks as Chahal picked three wickets in two overs that reduced West Indies to seven down. 

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bowl first in what is the nation's 1000th ODI match, becoming the first country to reach the four-digit mark in the format. 

All-rounder Deepak Hooda was handed his debut cap for the series opener. 

