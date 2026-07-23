India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score 1st T20I: Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav strike early to stamp IND's domination

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Follow Latest Updates(X Image)

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer heads into the Zimbabwe series under mounting pressure, still searching for his first victory as India's T20I captain after a disappointing tour of the UK. India failed to register a single win on the trip, suffering series defeats against both Ireland and England, raising serious questions about the team's direction. The post-T20 World Cup transition has been far from smooth. Following India's title triumph earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav was replaced as captain, with Shreyas handed the responsibility of leading a new-look side. However, the change has not produced the desired results so far. India's batting has come under heavy scrutiny, particularly after repeated collapses in crunch situations that have cost the team dearly. The team management has also faced criticism over its selection decisions, including the omission of Sanju Samson despite his recent performances. Their continued preference for bowling all-rounders has sparked debate, with many believing the side has compromised batting depth at a time when stability is desperately needed. ...Read More