India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score 1st T20I: Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav strike early to stamp IND's domination
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Mayank Yadav struck on the first ball of the match to get rid of Brian Bennett on a golden duck.
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer heads into the Zimbabwe series under mounting pressure, still searching for his first victory as India's T20I captain after a disappointing tour of the UK. India failed to register a single win on the trip, suffering series defeats against both Ireland and England, raising serious questions about the team's direction. The post-T20 World Cup transition has been far from smooth. Following India's title triumph earlier this year, Suryakumar Yadav was replaced as captain, with Shreyas handed the responsibility of leading a new-look side. However, the change has not produced the desired results so far. India's batting has come under heavy scrutiny, particularly after repeated collapses in crunch situations that have cost the team dearly. The team management has also faced criticism over its selection decisions, including the omission of Sanju Samson despite his recent performances. Their continued preference for bowling all-rounders has sparked debate, with many believing the side has compromised batting depth at a time when stability is desperately needed. ...Read More
Young opener Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is likely to be handed another opportunity to prove his credentials in the Zimbabwe series. The highly-rated teenager endured a modest start to his international career against England, failing to make a significant impact. However, the selectors are expected to back his fearless approach, giving him another chance to showcase the talent that has made him one of India's brightest young prospects.
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- Jul 23, 2026 04:53 pm IST
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Prince Yadav strikes!
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Prince Yadav into the attack and he got the better of Ben Curran here. Short of a length delivery and Curran went for a pull shot but failed to connect it well and got caught by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. ZIM 19/2 in 3.2 overs
- Jul 23, 2026 04:51 pm IST
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Mayank causing trouble!
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Mayank Yadav's pace is too much to handle for the Zimbabwe batters so far. He has been rapid and has been hitting the right areas. Three runs came off the over and all of it came via extras. Zimbabwe are cautious against him. ZIM 19/1 in 3 overs
- Jul 23, 2026 04:42 pm IST
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Ashok hit for boundaries!
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Ashok Sharma from the other end and Ben Curran smashed him for a couple of boundaries. The debutant missed his length and the left-handed batter was ready to dispatch it for boundaries. 10 runs came off his over. ZIM 16/1 in 2 overs
- Jul 23, 2026 04:34 pm IST
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Mayank strikes on first ball!
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Mayank Yadav turned out to be too lethal for Brian Bennett on the first ball itself, and he had to walk back to the pavilion. A first-ball wicket for Mayank and India. A fabulous delivery forced an edge of Bennett's willow. ZIM 0/1 in 0.1 over
- Jul 23, 2026 04:31 pm IST
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Action Begins!
India vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Brian Bennett and Tadiwanashe Marumani are in the middle to open the innings for Zimbabwe. Mayank Yadav has the ball in hand.
- Jul 23, 2026 04:25 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Players in middle!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: The players are in the middle for the national anthems of their respective nations.
- Jul 23, 2026 04:14 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Playing XI!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Zimbabwe Playing XI - Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani(w), Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza(c), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
- Jul 23, 2026 04:07 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India Playing XI!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India Playing XI - Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Ashok Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Prince Yadav.
- Jul 23, 2026 04:03 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Iyer opts to bowl!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: India skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and elects to bowl first against Zimbabwe in Harare.
- Jul 23, 2026 03:49 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Harare will test Indian batters!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: The lively afternoon pitches at Harare Sports Club, offering extra bounce and seam movement, could test India's batting unit. While captain Shreyas Iyer is well-equipped to handle such conditions, several of the other batters may find it challenging if they fail to move decisively and adapt to the pace and bounce on offer.
- Jul 23, 2026 03:41 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Shreyas Iyer under pressure!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: After a difficult start to Shreyas Iyer's captaincy, the Zimbabwe series offers India a chance to reset. The Men in Blue have lost six of their first seven T20Is under his leadership, including series defeats to Ireland and England. With confidence dented and questions over batting, selection and tactics continuing to grow, Iyer and his team will be eager to put recent struggles behind them and begin rebuilding momentum with a convincing performance.
- Jul 23, 2026 03:32 pm IST
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome!
IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 1st T20I: Hello and welcome to our live blog of 1st T20I between India and Zimbabwe from Harare.