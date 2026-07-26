IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: More debuts on the cards as India look to whitewash Zimbabwe

IND vs ZIM LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: India look to win the 3rd and final T20I to whitewash Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club later today. ...Read More

This is the second time in as many days that India are in action. In the second game on Saturday, India posted 219/5. In their response, Zimbabwe floundered big time and lost the contest by 90 runs.

In the previous two games, India handed debuts to fast bowlers Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur, and today it could be Prabhsimran Singh’s turn to make his international debut. By the way, Prince Yadav is unlikely to play the third game on account of picking up a hamstring injury in the previous game. He had to leave the field in the middle of his spell.