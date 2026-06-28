IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Semifinal race goes down to the wire as India eye qualification

IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India face Australia in their final Group A game.(AFP)

IND W vs AUS W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: It is now or never for Harmanpreet Kaur and the Indian women's cricket team! With a place in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinals on the line, India take on six-time champions Australia in their final Group A clash at Lord's in London on Sunday. Meanwhile, South Africa takes on Bangladesh, and today's results will determine the semifinal lineup from Group A. Given South Africa's head-to-head record vs Bangladesh, for India, the contest against Australia is virtually a knockout game. If South Africa defeats Bangladesh, and then India needs to clinch victory to qualify. But an unlikely Bangladesh victory will reduce the pressure on India, and even with a defeat, they could sneak through due to a superior net run rate. But does India have enough left in the tank? ...Read More