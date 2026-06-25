IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India seek vital win as Bangladesh pose stern test
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India face Bangladesh in their upcoming Women's T20 World Cup fixture on Thursday. Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will look to bounce back to winning ways. Follow the live score and latest updates of IND W vs BAN W.
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Having lost to South Africa in their previous fixture, India are potentially one defeat away from elimination at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Next up, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Bangladesh in their upcoming Group A fixture. The defeat against South Africa dented their semifinal hopes, and Bangladesh will enter the match against Pakistan full of confidence. Both teams have collected four points from three games. India did get a day's break after their loss to South Africa, and will be hoping to get their campaign back on track at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Thursday. ...Read More
Follow all the updates here:
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 06:12:22 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Toss upcoming!
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Toss is upcoming! Stay tuned folks! We will soon see both captains arrive in the middle. Toss is scheduled for 6:30 pm.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 05:57:05 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Shafali gears up for Bangladesh challenge
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Speaking ahead of the game, India opener Shafali said, "Whenever there is a bad day as a team, we know that the morale of the entire team will be down. But the next day, everyone knows that we need to come together and motivate each other. So yesterday, we spoke about it in the huddle - we know it's a crucial game, but we will back each other. We will give our best in preparation over the next two days. We will take it day by day."
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 05:48:03 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet, Deepti eye history
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Harmanpreet needs only 17 runs to become the first Indian batter to get 500 T20I runs vs Bangladesh. Meanwhile, Deepti Sharma is only one wicket away from becoming India's highest wicket-taker in Women's internationals.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 05:39:59 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Jemimah needs to find some form tonight!
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Jemimah has been in poor form lately, scoring only 32 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 94.11. She will look to find some form tonight. Since 2025, she has averaged 40.85 ad hit at 143.71 vs spin in T20Is.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 05:25:27 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Spotlight on Bangladesh opener Ferdous
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh opener Ferdous started her campaign on a strong note with a 33-ball 50 vs Netherlands. But since then, she has managed only 8 and 7 in her last two games. She will look to find some form.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 05:17:26 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Radha Yadav for Prema Rawat?
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India are expected to replace leg spinner Prema Rawat with Radha Yadav. Prema leaked 21 runs from her two overs on her debut vs South Africa. Kranti Gaud is also expected to return.
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 05:09:16 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Bangladesh Women squad
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Dilara Akter, Juairiya Ferdous, Sharmin Akhter, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Sobhana Mostary, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Marufa Akter, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Sultana Khatun, Taj Nehar
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 05:01:29 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India Women squad
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Shree Charani, Nandni Sharma, Renuka Singh Thakur, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Bharti Fulmali
- Thu, 25 Jun 2026 04:48:56 pm
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Hello and welcome everyone!
IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Welcome to our live coverage of today's Women's T20 World Cup fixture as India take on Bangladesh in Group A. India needs a win to get their campaign back on track after losing to South Africa.