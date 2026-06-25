IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India seek vital win as Bangladesh pose stern test

IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: India will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.(Jacob King/PA via AP)

IND W vs BAN W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup: Having lost to South Africa in their previous fixture, India are potentially one defeat away from elimination at the ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. Next up, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Bangladesh in their upcoming Group A fixture. The defeat against South Africa dented their semifinal hopes, and Bangladesh will enter the match against Pakistan full of confidence. Both teams have collected four points from three games. India did get a day's break after their loss to South Africa, and will be hoping to get their campaign back on track at Old Trafford in Manchester, on Thursday. ...Read More