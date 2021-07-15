Danielle Wyatt shines as England beat India by 8 wickets to clinch T20I series 2-1

The Indian women’s team on Wednesday ended their tour of England with an 8-wicket defeat in the third T20I against the hosts in Chelmsford. Danielle Wyatt's 89-run knock guided England to victory with eight balls to spare, wrapping up the three-match series 2-1.

Harmanpreet Kaur & Co. opted to bat first after winning the toss but went off to a poor start. Opener Shaifali Verma failed to open her account, losing her wicket to Katherine Brunt in the opening over. Sophie Ecclestone then dismissed Harleen Deol for 6, leaving the visitors reeling at 13 for 2.

Captain Harmanpreet then joined opener Smriti Mandhana at the centre to give a much-needed push to the Indian innings. The duo stitched a 68-run stand for the third wicket before Nat Sciver trapped the Indian skipper in front.

Mandhana was the top scorer for India who fired a 51-ball 70 to shape the Indian innings but lacked constant support at the other end. Her knock was laced with 8 boundaries and a couple of maximums.

Youngster Richa Ghosh’s 20 off 13 helped India sent to post a competitive total as other Indian batters failed to score runs in double digits.

Chasing the total, England lost opener Tammy Beaumont in early overs. However, Danni Wyatt’s unbeaten 89 from 56 balls took the match away from India and guided England to lift the trophy. Wyatt put on a 112-run partnership with Natalie Sciver who got out after scoring 42 runs off 36 balls.

Brief Scores:

India Women 153/6. (Smriti Mandhana 70, Harmanpreet Kaur 36, Katherine Brunt 2-27)

England Women 154/2 (Danni Wyatt 89, Natalie Sciver 42, Sneh Rana 1-27).

