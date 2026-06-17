India W vs Netherlands W LIVE Score: Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana asked to bat first after Netherlands win the toss
IND vs NED LIVE Score: The Netherlands women have won the toss and they have decided to field first.
IN W vs NED W Live Score: Indian Women return to action in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 today as Harmanpreet Kaur's side face tournament debutants Netherlands Women in their second Group 1 match at Headingley, Leeds. India began their campaign with a commanding 64-run win over Pakistan, powered by Smriti Mandhana's 68, Richa Ghosh's late 34 and Deepti Sharma's superb 5/10 with the ball. The Netherlands, meanwhile, are playing in their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup, offering India a clear chance to build momentum and protect their net run rate before tougher group-stage fixtures arrive. With Mandhana in touch, Deepti already among the wickets and India expected to start as heavy favourites, the focus will be on how ruthlessly they handle a lower-ranked but historic Dutch side. ...Read More
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- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 07:04:58 pm
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: First boundary!!!
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Back of a good length, and the ball moves away a tad from the batter. Shafali Verma opens the face of the bat and guides that past the short third fielder for a boundary.
India - 9/0 (1)
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 07:00:57 pm
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Here we go
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: All set for the action. The Netherlands' players are taking the field. Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana walk out to open the innings for India. It will be Iris Zwilling to start the proceedings with the ball for the Netherlands.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 06:52:58 pm
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: All set for the live action
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: The two teams are taking the field for their respective national anthems. We will get on with the live action after the pre-match formalities.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 06:39:34 pm
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Playing XIs
India Women Playing XI: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana (vc), Yastika Bhatia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Shreyanka Patil, Shree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Nandani Sharma
Netherlands Women Playing XI: Heather Siegers, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede (c & wk), Sterre Kalis, Robine Rijke, Frederique Overdijk, Iris Zwilling, Myrthe Van Den Raad, Caroline de Lange, Silver Siegers, Isabel van der Woning
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 06:33:21 pm
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Toss Update
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Netherlands have won the toss and they have decided to field first.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 06:22:04 pm
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Deepti Sharma the fulcrum of the side
Deepti Sharma gives India exactly what modern T20 sides crave: control with the ball, flexibility with the bat and calm under pressure. Her off-spin is especially valuable because she can bowl inside the powerplay, through the middle overs and at high-pressure moments when India need a wicket or a quiet over. Against the Netherlands, Deepti's all-round presence could decide how early India take command of the contest.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 06:04:01 pm
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Smriti Mandhana, the tempo-setter
IN-W vs NED-W LIVE Score: Smriti Mandhana remains India's tempo-setter at the top, and this is the kind of fixture where her role can shape the whole match. Since becomeing one of the most consistent left-hand openers in women's cricket, Mandhana has often given India their cleanest starts by mixing timing with quick scoring. Against the Netherlands, India will want her to control the powerplay early and avoid letting the Dutch bowlers settle.
- Wed, 17 Jun 2026 05:41:58 pm
IND vs NED LIVE Score: A test of the squad balance
IND vs NED LIVE Score: India's campaign is also a test of their squad balance. Harmanpreet Kaur leads a side with Smriti Mandhana as vice-captain, Shafali Verma's power at the top, Jemimah Rodrigues' control in the middle, Richa Ghosh's finishing, and a spin-heavy core featuring Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav and Shreyanka Patil. Against the Netherlands, India will want that full structure, not just individual brilliance, to start clicking.