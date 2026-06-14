IND W vs PAK W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet's India face arch-rivals Pakistan in campaign opener

India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: India face Pakistan in their campaign opener.(AFP)

India vs Pakistan Women Live Score: India open their 2026 Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday, taking on arch-rivals Pakistan in Birmingham. India boasts a well-balanced side and will hope that star openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma fire from all cylinders. All eyes will be on Harmanpreet Kaur's captaincy as India look to add a second ICC title to their cabinet after winning the ODI World Cup last year. India has a 13-3 head-to-head lead against Pakistan in women's T20Is. In their previous meeting at the 2024 T20 World Cup, India won by six wickets. Mandhana hasn't been in good form lately. After her 82 vs Australia in Adelaide in February, Mandhana's next six outings saw her score 13, 12, 37, 0, 32, and 8. Meanwhile, Shafali has also not been in good form. In her last five outings, she has managed 9, 4, 2, 22 and 11. Pakistan will be led by Fatima Sana, who averages over 50 with the bat and less than 25 with the ball since last year. ...Read More