IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India eye semifinal push as South Africa bring familiar warning

IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt.(ICC X)

IND W vs SA W LIVE Score, Women's T20 World Cup 2026: India's smooth start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup faces its first proper stress test today as Harmanpreet Kaur's side takes on South Africa at Old Trafford, Manchester. Back-to-back wins over Pakistan and the Netherlands have put India in a strong position in Group A, but this fixture should reveal more about their credentials than the points table does. ...Read More