The BCCI sent a strong India A squad for the Rising Stars Asia Cup in Doha. Led by T20I vice-captain Tilak Varma, it had Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Rinku Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harsh Dubey, Prince Yadav and Suryansh Shedge. The BCCI's message was clear. They wanted to win the tournament (previously called the Emerging Teams Asia Cup), having not done it since their triumph in 2013.

Tilak Varma had a great tournament with the bat. However, he could have done better as captain. (BCCI) more less

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But, to the surprise of many, the team disappointed as it crashed out of the tournament following a crushing 8-wicket semi-final defeat against Sri Lanka A on Thursday night. The Indians won two games, and both of them came against weak teams: Nepal and the United Arab Emirates. India A bowled Nepal out for 26 after scoring 332/9 and chased down 250 against the UAE in 14.2 overs.

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But against important teams, they came unstuck. Against Pakistan A (313), they succumbed to a 48-run defeat and against Sri Lanka A, despite scoring a respectable 317/8, they conceded the contest in 41.3 overs. It won't be wrong to say that they were meted out the same kind of treatment they had handed to Nepal and the UAE. To make things worse, Rana's over-aggression during the India-Pakistan game made for unpleasant viewing. The Pakistani players responded in a similar manner but having started it, the Indians were largely blamed.

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{{^usCountry}} So, where did things go wrong for them? After all, they were sent there to win, and they couldn't even reach the final. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} So, where did things go wrong for them? After all, they were sent there to win, and they couldn't even reach the final. {{/usCountry}}

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The primary problem appears to be their bowling. Rana, Prince Yadav, who took a five-for against Nepal but didn't play after the first two games, and Arshad Khan failed to deliver when it mattered. Against Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A, Rana's economy was 8.11, and he had just three wickets to show for his effort. Arshad bowled four wicketless overs against the Sri Lankans and conceded 46 runs. Although Ahmed impressed with the bat with fifties against Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A, he wasn't very impressive with the ball.

As many as eight players bowled against Sri Lanka A. Like the senior team, India A relied heavily on their all-rounders, and they missed a fifth conventional bowler -- a pacer to be precise. Shedge, who played in all four games, failed to make it count against Pakistan A and Sri Lanka A with figures of 2/55 in 8 overs and 0/23 in two overs. He didn’t bowl against Nepal, and against the UAE, he returned 1/48 in 10 overs.

Varma could have done better as captain

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Varma’s captaincy wasn’t encouraging either. As expected, he scored loads of runs, including centuries against Pakistan A and Nepal, but he looked a bit clueless as captain in challenging situations. This was the third time he was leading a side. Earlier this year, he captained South Zone in the Duleep Trophy and led them to the final, where they lost to East Zone. And two years ago, he captained India A in the Emerging Teams Asia Cup. That he decided to bowl eight bowlers against Sri Lanka A shows he didn't have faith in his main bowlers. Not a great move by any means.

Plus, against Pakistan A, although he featured in a solid seventh-wicket 112-run stand with Ahmed in a rearguard action, he left it a bit too late. After Ahmed and Vipraj Nigam got out off successive deliveries in the 44th over, he should have gone for big shots. If truth be told, Varma cut a sorry figure until he fell in the last over. Varma often plays like that, but now perhaps the time has come for him to revisit his batting strategy a bit.

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