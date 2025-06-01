India A vs England Lions Live Updates, Day 3: Anshul Kamboj, Shardul Thakur eye breakthroughs
India A vs England Lions Live Score, Day 3: Anshul Kamboj and Shardul Thakur will look to get early breakthroughs to help India A take a lead.
- 37 Mins ago30 mins from start of play
- 47 Mins agoNitish Kumar Reddy needs to step up
- 57 Mins agoEarlier, Karun Nair completes double century
- 7 Mins agoShardul Thakur needs his golden arm to come good again
- 17 Mins agoBad day for Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana
- 27 Mins agoAnshul Kamboj, Harsh Dubey amongst the wickets
- 37 Mins agoMax Holden takes the attack to India A
- 47 Mins agoTom Hain impresses with century
- 57 Mins agoENG trail by 320 with 8 wickets in hand
- 6 Mins agoHello and welcome
India A vs England Lions Live Score, Day 3: If day one of the warmup four-day unofficial Test between England Lions and Inda A belonged to the visiting team, day two certainly belonged to the hosts. They might still trail by 320 runs, but with only two wickets down and centurion Tom Haines at the crease, the Lions will be backing themselves to get closer to India A’s total during day three....Read More
For India A, the ambition will be to take wickets, something which has been tough throughout this match. Their bowlers haven't enjoyed the same joy as their batters did on day one of the contest, with none of the young pace corps stepping up to take initiative and really manufacture something special. Anshul Kamboj did impress with right line-and-length bowling, but India A will be disappointed with Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana conceding at more than 5 runs per over during their spell.
India A also tried out plenty of spin, Harsh Dubey bowling the most overs for them on day two, and while that resulted in a wicket, the Ranji Trophy season's leading wicket-taker didn't find the same consistent joy. With Max Holden attacking from one end and Haines holding strong, India really need to figure out how to crack the code and find quick wickets on the morning of day two, otherwise risk throwing away the excellent start provided by Karun Nair and company. England Lions will score, and score quick like the senior team, and inasmuch could prove to be a big threat.
The positive for India will be the ability to attack England Lions during the morning session, which is certainly when the ball is moving the most and the bowlers present the most threat. It will present an opportunity to put some pressure on the batters. If not, this match will likely meander its way to a draw with only two days of play left. It will be more important from an Indian perspective to get back in to bat so that Yashasvi Jaiswal can get more time in the middle and get accustomed to English conditions, and facing bowlers used to them, as well as Nitish Kumar Reddy, who had a poor showing in the first innings.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: 30 mins from start of play
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Half an hour from when we get going for the third day's play at the Spitfire Ground in Canterbury. Usually the best day for batting as it flattens out but before the pitch starts to deteriorate. Early wickets will be essential for India A, otherwise expect a long, long day in the field chasing a little red ball around.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Nitish Kumar Reddy needs to step up
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: It hasn't been the best of matches for Nitish Kumar Reddy so far, only scoring 7 and then bowling 3 overs in which he was taken down for 27 runs on day two. A young player who impressed on his first tour, there will always be the risk of a sophomore slump, but Nitish's skillset and temperament make him a player India won't want to lose out on confidence. If he can contribute on day three, it might translate into a strong summer for him, but he needs to sharpen things up.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Earlier, Karun Nair completes double century
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Earlier on day two, Karun Nair ensured he made the most of a phenomenal day one performance to add on to his overnight total and reach a well-deserved double-century, further increasing his odds of playing in the Headingley Test when June 20 rolls around. However, he was only able to add 18 runs and finish on 204, his wicket giving England the window to go on and wrap up the India A innings quicker than expected.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Shardul Thakur needs his golden arm to come good again
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Shardul Thakur's role in the Indian Test team has always been to extend the batting and to provide a relief pace option how has the tendency to take wickets against the run of play. Well, the run of play is against India A at the moment. Having earned a recall to the Test squad, Shardul will want the boost of a strong performance in the A games. Breaking this partnership and chipping in with wickets will be a start.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Bad day for Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: A forgettable outing for Mukesh Kumar and Harshit Rana, both of whom continue to struggle to find form after subpar IPL seasons. Both were scored at an economy of over 5 against, meaning not only they failed to take wickets, but were also expensive and let the Lions batters establish an upper hand. Much better effort needed from them on day three if India A have intentions of maintaining their advantage.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Anshul Kamboj, Harsh Dubey amongst the wickets
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: For India, the two wickets were taken by Anshul Kamboj, returning from a solid stint with CSK to take the wicket of Ben McKinney, while spinner Harsh Dubey picked up the scalp of Emilio Gay. That was the last of the good news for India before Haines and Holden's partnership of 106* and counting.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Max Holden takes the attack to India A
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Against tiring legs and bodies late on day two, India A got an early taste of what Bazball has in store for them. With 8 fours and a six, Max Holden raced away to 64* at more than run-a-ball, showing his intent on this straightforward batting track. He will have to be a tad more measured in the first hour of play today morning, but once he has his eye in, don't expect him to slow down.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Tom Haines impresses with century
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: A good day for Sussex opener Tom Haines, who opened the batting and finished with 103*, carrying his bat into day three. In good, flat batting conditions, Haines was solid and put the pressure back on India's fairly timid bowling, punishing balls that were there to be hit while showing his familiarity with the conditions to stick through the first part of the innings. Gunning for a big one on day three.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: ENG trail by 320 with 8 wickets in hand
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Day 2 was a good day for England Lions, not bleeding too many runs to the Indians overnight before racking up 237-2 in their own innings. Only losing a couple of wickets means they are in a good position heading into the remainder of this four day match, which will frustrate the India A bowling.
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Hello and welcome
India A vs England Lions, Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Day 3 of the ongoing first unofficial Test between India A and England Lions.
India A in desperate need of wickets in a bid to take a first-innings lead. Stay tuned for all action.