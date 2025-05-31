India A vs England Lions: Nair pushes Test case with 186*

Mumbai: On comeback trail, Karun Nair smashed an unbeaten 186 against England Lions to make a strong case for his selection in India’s team for the first Test against England starting from June 20. Karun Nair (file photo). (PTI)

Led by Nair’s fine unbeaten hundred (24 fours 1 six), a composed 92 (13 fours) by Sarfaraz Khan and a fluent 82 (9 fours, 1 six) by Dhruv Jurel, the India A side made a bright start to their UK tour. At the end of the opening day of their three-day 1st unofficial Test being played at Canterbury, the tourists were 409/3 after being put into bat.

These performances, with potential slots up for grabs in the Test batting line-up, are a big positive for the Indian side going into the five-match series. Following the retirement of Virat Kohli, India is banking on Nair’s experience to fill the big gap in the middle-order.

Nair clearly has unfinished business. In his third Test match in 2016, he had become India’s second triple-centurion, and only the third man in the game’s history to convert a maiden Test ton into a triple (303*). But his career seemed to grind to a halt after playing just six Tests.

It’s been seven years since he last featured in an Indian Test squad, on the 2018 England tour. The last Test he played was eight years ago – against Australia at Dharamshala.

The hunger to make a comeback has been there to see in his performances in domestic cricket in the last two seasons. Playing for Vidarbha as a professional player, in 2023-24 Ranji Trophy he scored 690 runs, and in 2024-25 he smashed 863 runs.

He also has the experience of playing in English conditions, impressing in the 2024 County Championship with 487 runs for Northamptonshire at an average of 48.70. It showed in his compact game on the opening day of the tour.

Nair’s only blemish on way to his 24th first-class hundred was when he edged pacer Ajeet Singh Dale but Emilio Gay, at second slip, failed to hold on.

The innings was important for his batting partner Sarfaraz Khan too. The Mumbai batter is fighting to stay in contention for a comeback to the Test side.

He was part of the Test side in the last series in Australia, but didn’t get a chance in any of the five Tests. He was only picked for the India A matches and left out of the Test side.

The main argument against Sarfaraz is that he is not a proven performer against the moving ball. In his innings on Friday he gave proof of his ability to handle swing.

Both batters played with soft hands, under their eyes and by leaving with assurance they showed the right temperament. They were quick to capitalise on any error in length to keep finding the boundaries.

Joining forces at the fall of opener Yashaswi Jaiswal’s wicket at the total on 51, they shared a partnership of 181 runs before Sarfaraz fell at the total of 232.

They had taken the total to 227/2 at tea with both in their 90s. With a century there for the taking, Sarfaraz was caught behind down the leg-side off pacer Josh Hull.

Sarfaraz is a prolific scorer in first-class cricket with 4593 runs in 54 games at an average of 65.61. Although he has played all his six Test matches in India, he scored a 150 against a sharp New Zealand pace attack on a seamer-friendly pitch in Bengaluru in October, 2024.

Dhruv Jurel batted at No 5 and looked at ease in the conditions, racing to his half-century off 68 balls when he hit Tom Haines for his sixth four. He also hit a six. \

The only cause of concern was when Jurel at the score of 74, copped a painful blow on his right elbow while trying to pull pacer Zaman Akhter. He resumed after taking treatment and cut the next ball for a four.

India A’s opening pair of Abhimanyu Easwaran and Yashasvi Jaiswal were the only batters to miss out. Captain Easwaran fell leg before to Josh Hull in the sixth over for eight. Jaiswal got his eye in while scoring 24 but couldn’t make the start count and was out at the total of 51 after hitting three fours and a six.