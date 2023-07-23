India A vs Pakistan A Live score Emerging Asia Cup final: IND A aim for first title in 10 years against defending champs
- India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: IND A vs PAK A Emerging Teams Asia Cup full scorecard.
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: It's down to that one last game of the tournament. India A will aim for their first ever ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy in 10 years having won the inaugural edition back in 2013, while Pakistan A will be hoping to successfully defend the crown when two heavyweights face each other at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. India A will be starting as favourites, having scripted an unbeaten run to the final, en route to which they even defeated their arch rivals, by eights wickets at the very same venue earlier this week. That remained Pakistan's only defeat in the campaign as they beat Sri Lanka A in the semis to book their ticket for the final.
Follow all the updates here:
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: How India A qualified for the final
In Group B -
Beat UAE by 8 wickets
Beat Nepal by 9 wickets
Beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
In semi-final -
Beat Bangladesh by 51 runs
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: Results of all previous India-Pakistan ties in the tournament
2013: India won by 3 wickets in group stage; India won by 9 wickets in final
2018: India won by 7 wickets in semi-final
2019: Pakistan won by 3 runs in semi-final
2023: India won by 8 wickets in group stage
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: Head-to-head tie in the tournament
India A have an overwhelming 4-1 record against Pakistan A in the tournament's history having suffered only one loss, in 2019 semis. 2017 was the only year when India and Pakistan did not face each other while 2013 is the only other edition when the two teams faced each other twice in the competition.
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: PAK in finals
Barring 2018, Pakistan have featured in all finals of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup, but have a disappointing 2-1 record so far. They lost in 2013 and 2017 before the Saud Shakeel-led side ended their unwanted streak in 2018, when they beat Bangladesh. Pakistan will be hoping to successfully defend the crown.
India A vs Pakistan A Live Score, Emerging Teams Asia Cup final: IND in finals
This is India A's third appearance in a final of ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side had won in 2013, beating the Pakistan side which featured the likes of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. However, the Jayant Yadav-led side had lost in 2018 final to Sri Lanka.
Hello and welcome!
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup final between India A and Pakistan A at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Stay tuned for live updates!