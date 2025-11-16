Search Search
Sunday, Nov 16, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Nov 16, 2025 09:00 am IST

Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025, IND A vs PAK A Live Streaming: Here are all the details for the contest between India A and Pakistan A in Doha.

Pakistan Shaheens will be getting their first taste of Vaibhav Suryavanshi when the side takes the field against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match in Doha on Sunday. All eyes will once again be on the 14-year-old youngster who smashed 144 runs off 42 balls, with the help of 15 sixes and 11 fours against the United Arab Emirates. Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with 83 runs off 32 balls as India posted a mammoth 297/4 in 20 overs, setting up the base for their eventual 148-run victory.

India A will take on Pakistan A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. (Action Images via Reuters)
India A will take on Pakistan A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. (Action Images via Reuters)

Pakistan A also won their opening match of the tournament against Oman by 40 runs, and the contest promises to be a cracker. One cannot forget the highly charged-up matches between India and Pakistan in the senior men's Asia Cup, and it would be interesting to see whether the bad blood boils over to the A contest.

All eyes would also be on the fact whether there are handshakes between the players from both teams, considering what happened in the Asia Cup 2025 and the Women's World Cup.

Squads:

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.

Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Irfan Khan (captain), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Rising Stars 2025 Asia Cup match between India A and Pakistan A:

When will the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, November 16, at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Which channels will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.

Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
Get the Cricket Live Score! See the ICC rankings shifts, Cricket Schedule, and Players Stats along with Virat Kohli , Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill also check for a real-time update on the India vs South Africa Live match Today.
News / Cricket News / India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On