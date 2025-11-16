India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND vs PAK live on TV and online

Pakistan Shaheens will be getting their first taste of Vaibhav Suryavanshi when the side takes the field against India A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match in Doha on Sunday. All eyes will once again be on the 14-year-old youngster who smashed 144 runs off 42 balls, with the help of 15 sixes and 11 fours against the United Arab Emirates. Jitesh Sharma also chipped in with 83 runs off 32 balls as India posted a mammoth 297/4 in 20 overs, setting up the base for their eventual 148-run victory. India A will take on Pakistan A in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday. (Action Images via Reuters)

Pakistan A also won their opening match of the tournament against Oman by 40 runs, and the contest promises to be a cracker. One cannot forget the highly charged-up matches between India and Pakistan in the senior men's Asia Cup, and it would be interesting to see whether the bad blood boils over to the A contest.

All eyes would also be on the fact whether there are handshakes between the players from both teams, considering what happened in the Asia Cup 2025 and the Women's World Cup.

Squads:

India A: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Priyansh Arya, Jitesh Sharma (captain), Nehal Wadhera, Ramandeep Singh, Ashutosh Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Gurjapneet Singh, Suyash Sharma, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Abishek Porel, Naman Dhir, Suryansh Shedge.

Pakistan A: Yasir Khan, Mohammad Naeem, Mohammad Faiq, Maaz Sadaqat, Ghazi Ghori (wk), Irfan Khan (captain), Saad Masood, Mubasir Khan, Ubaid Shah, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Salman, Pruthvikumar Macchi, Hassnain Shah, Shuaib Al Balushi, Ubaid Ullaha, MD Yousuf.

Here are all the streaming and telecast details for the Rising Stars 2025 Asia Cup match between India A and Pakistan A:

When will the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will take place on Sunday, November 16, at 8 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:30 PM.

Where will the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match take place?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha.

Which channels will broadcast the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network.

Where will live streaming be available for the India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match?

The India A vs Pakistan A Rising Stars Asia Cup 2025 match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.