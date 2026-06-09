IND A vs SL A Highlights: Gaikwad's century and never-say-die attitude help India win an edge-of-the-seat thriller
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: India scored 277/6 courtesy of a century by Ruturaj Gaikwad. In the chase, Sahan Arachchige played the prime role for Sri Lanka, taking them close. However, India held their nerves and picked up three wickets in the 49th over to win the match by eight runs.
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: The Indian innings did not have a great start as they lost three wickets within a team score of 69. It was at this stage that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma got together. They stitched together a partnership of 150 runs, stabilising the Indian progress. Gaikwad completed his century, while Tilak Varma went past his half-century. Ayush Badoni and Suryansh Shedge played small cameos to help India to a score of 277/6 at the end of their 50 overs. ...Read More
The Sri Lankan team made a great start to the chase. The opener put together 93 runs and laid the perfect base. However, Ayush Badoni dismissed them in quick succession, bringing India back into the game. From 93/0, Sri Lanka were soon down to 109/3. But Sahan Arachchige and Sadeera Samarawickrama got together at this stage and propelled India towards the target. India kept on chipping away with the wickets and hung on. At one stage, it still looked like Sri Lanka would win the game. But India picked up three wickets in the 49th over and won the match by eight runs.
Follow all the updates here:
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:22:22 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad man of the match
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad gets the man of the match for his brilliant century.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:21:36 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: India win by eight runs
India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: Tilak Varma and his boys have scripted a dramatic turnaround in the game. They looked done and dusted at one stage. But the team hung on. India picked up three wickets in the 49th over to bundle Sri Lanka for 269 and win the match by eight runs.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:10:27 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: GONE!!! INDIA WIN A THRILLER!!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: GONE!!!! TAKEN!!! India have won this game!!! WHAT A TURN AROUND!!!! They have just snatched away a win from the jaws of defeat. BRILLIANT!!! BRILLIANT!!!!! India win the match by eight runs.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:07:59 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: ONE MORE!!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: RUN OUT!!!! WHAT A COMEBACK FROM INDIA!!!! Sri Lanka lose their ninth. Now India need just one wicket to win this game. Who would have thought this?? The Sri Lankans have paniced big time here.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:06:00 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: WICKET!!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: APPEAL AND GIVEN!!!! Much needed for India!!!! This game is still not over. India get the eighth wicket. They keep bringing themselves back in the game.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 06:02:53 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Lapse from India, momentum with Sri Lanka
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Two couples to end the 48th over. A bit of laziness from the Indian fielding unit and that results with the momentum going towards Sri Lanka. 10 runs needed off 12 balls now.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:57:48 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: WICKET!!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: BOWLED HIM!!!! Anshul Kamboj gets the wicket of Arachichige, the man who was anchoring this chase for Sri Lanka. This could be the opening India were looking for. Huge huge wicket.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:55:38 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Can India sezie the final three overs?
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sri Lanka need 17 now off 18 balls. India need wickets.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:49:59 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Last four overs
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sri Lanka have the match in their hands now. They now need 22 runs off 24 balls. India need wickets to change the proceedings.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:46:52 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Boundary to hurt India!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: FOUR!!!!! Exactly what Sri Lanka needed. The pressure goes down.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:43:29 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: India put Sri Lanka under pressure
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: India are bowling brilliantly here. They are stringing together much needed dots and tilting the equation in their favour. Five overs remain now. Sri Lanka need 34 runs to win this.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:39:44 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: WICKET!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!!! Just what India needed. Chamika Karunaratne departs. India get a wicket just at the right moment. The only obstruction for the visitors is now Sahan Arachchige.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:32:44 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Run a ball is needed now
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sri Lanka are closing in. They now need 45 runs off 45 deliveries. This is the moment, India need to pick up a wicket to keep this game alive.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:15:17 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sri Lanka nearing victory
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Arachchige has decided to put his foot on the pedal. He is getting boundaries, and the target is coming down fast. They now need 59 runs off 60 balls with five wickets still in hand.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 05:11:52 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Fifty for the skipper
FOUR!!!!! Sahan Arachchige sweeps and gets a boundary. That brings up his half-century. This has been a brilliant knock from the Sri Lanka A skipper. He is now standing between India and further inroads into this Sri Lankan innings.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:59:23 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: WICKET AGAIN!!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: ONE MORE WICKET!!! Anukul Roy once more. Sri Lanka lose two very quickly and India are back at it again.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:57:44 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: 15 overs remain
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: So, the final 15 overs remain in the game. Sri Lanka now need 87 runs to win, they have six wickets in hand.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:51:48 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: WICKET!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: INDIA GET A WICKET!!!!! Anukul Roy picks up Sadeera Samarwickrama. This could be one final chance for India to comeback in the game.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:40:53 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Sri Lanka moving towards victory
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: The Sri Lankan team now need just 106 runs off 108 balls. This partnership has kept the chase on track. India need wickets to change the complexion of the match from here.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:26:00 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Partnership develops for Sri Lanka
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Samarawickrama and Arachchige are doing a great job here. They have stabilised the progress and got a partnership going. Sri Lanka now need 126 runs to win from 126 balls with seven wickets in hand.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:19:50 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Samarawickrama and Arachchige look to stabilise
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: After the fall of the three wickets, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Sahan Arachchige look to stabilise the Sri Lankan chase.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 04:09:58 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: SIX!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Some positive signs for Sri Lanka as Arachchige takes on Badoni and gets the maximum.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:55:50 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Third one!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: WICKET!!! The game is changing fast!!!! Third wicket falls, and this time it is Vipraj Nigam. Nuwanidu Fernando has to walk back. Sri Lanka are suddenly sliding away.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:44:01 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Badoni, the magician
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: AYUSH BADONI!!!! He has done it again. He has removed both the openers here. The game is changing momentum suddenly, and the man behind all that is Badoni. Dickwella goes and India are gradually coming back into the game.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:35:47 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: AND WICKET AT LAST!!!!
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: Ayush Badoni is the one who gives India the breakthrough. The partnership has finally broken. Avishka Fernando walks back after scoring 45 runs. This is exactly what the Indians were waiting for.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:26:29 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: 15 overs done
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: 15 overs done and India have failed to find a wicket. Sri Lankans have 88 runs on the board and this match is gradually slipping away from Tilak Varma and his boys.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:18:24 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: The opening partnership continues
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: The Indian bowlers have not found a reply yet to the Sri Lankan openers. They are now 73 without loss after 13 overs. This is a solid base for the home team.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 03:06:53 pm
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: End of powerplay
LIVE Score India A vs Sri Lanka A: The first 10 overs of the innings are done, and Sri Lanka are cruising through. They have posted 66 runs without the loss of a single wicket.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:52:49 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: 50 up for Sri Lanka A
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: This has been a brilliant reply from Sri Lanka A. They have reached 50 in just eight overs. The game is slowly getting away from the Indian team.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:44:18 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Fernando finding rhythm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Avishka Fernando is finding great rhythm here. The Indian bowlers are being hit for runs. Tilak Varma needs to find a way to pick up wickets and get back in the game.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:35:20 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Steady start for Sri Lanka A
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: The target needed a solid start from the openers. Dickwella and Fernando have provided exactly that to Sri Lanka A. They have 22 runs on the board without the loss of a wicket and are picking up the boundaries at the correct moments. India need wickets to put pressure on the home team.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:22:32 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: End of the first over
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: So, the first over comes to an end. Sri Lanka A made a good start by hitting a boundary on the first ball. Kamboj conceded just foru runs of the other five deliveries.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 02:18:57 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Back for the chase
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: So, we are back for the chase. Avishka Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella to start the proceedings for Sri Lanka. Anshul Kamboj with the ball for India.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:46:34 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: India finish with 277/6 at the end of 50 overs
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi failed to give India A the start that he is known for. However, Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma stitched together a partnership of 150 runs after they had lost three wickets for just 69 runs. The partnership laid the base on which Ayush Badoni and Suryanshi Shedge consolidated. At the end of their 50 overs, India have posted a rather handsome total of 277/6.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:35:54 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: IND A - 248/5 after 48 overs
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: The last two overs remain in this innings. Ayush Badoni has picked up the scoring after the departure of Tilak Varma. He is on 21 off 15. India will look to finish strong and get somewhere near 270.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:22:24 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Tilak Varma departs
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: BOWLED HIM!!!! Full ball and Varma tries to innovate a shot but misses. The ball crashes on to the middle and leg and that is the end of the stay for Tilak Varma. He departs after scoring 60 runs off 97 deliveries.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:15:42 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Gaikwad falls after his century
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: IN THE AIR AND TAKEN!!! Ruturaj Gaikwad departs after reaching his 100. It had been a brilliant innings and he fails in an attempt to up the scoring rate. However, his partnership with Tilak Varma ensured that India move towards a formidable total.
IND - 219/4 after 43.5 overs.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:11:52 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad scores century
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad responds to all those criticisms for his ordinary IPL 2026 campaign, the best way he could have. With a century on a difficult pitch. He reaches there off 112 deliveires, raises his bat and once again proves his case for the ODI spot.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:07:52 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Gaikwad 5 runs away from century
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: A great shot by Ruturaj, and that goes past the cover-point fence for a boundary. With that, he reaches 95, just five runs short of the hundred.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 01:03:38 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad approaching century
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Although Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has broken hearts today, Ruturaj Gaikwad has stood up to the challenge. The elegant batter stood up when the team was struggling. He is approaching a well played century as India A go past 200.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:59:00 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Tilak Varma shifting gears
India A vs Sri Lanka A Live Score: Tilak Varma has played a relatively slow innings but he is looking to pick up pace now. The India A skipper has gone past his 50 with a huge six in the 41st over.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:45:30 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak struggles!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak Varma is struggling at the moment with his strike rate just over 50, which is quite poor at this stage of the game. Ruturaj Gaikwad is covering up for his slow start and scoring close to a 90 strike rate. IND 176/3 in 37 overs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:33:01 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Ruturaj well set in middle!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Chamika Karunaratne back into the attack and Ruturaj Gaikwad probably played the shot of the match so far with a boundary on mid-on. He is well set now and should convert it into a triple-digit score. IND A 159/3 in 33 overs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:23:52 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tilak hits four!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth continues from one end and Tilak Varma finds a boundary on the last ball of the over. The current run rate has moved over 4.5 and India need to make more efforts to get over 5 atleast in the next six overs.
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:17:45 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Ruturaj hits fifty!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Ruturaj Gaikwad hits his half-century with a six here. India have picked up the pace and Ruturaj Gaikwad is playing the perfect anchor role. Seven runs came off the over as Gaikwad put the foot on the accelerator. IND A 137/3 in 30 overs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 12:07:56 pm
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Ruturaj hits four!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Vijayakanth Viyaskanth back into the attack and Ruturaj Gaikwad found a boundary on the last ball of the over. Eight runs came off the over as the partnership between the two is 49. IND 118/3 in 28 overs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:58:59 am
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: 100 up but India under pressure!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Sahan Arachchige into the attack, and he delivered a tight over, but 100 comes up. India need to pick up the pace now otherwise they will enter the shell. He followed it up with another tight over. IND 109/3 in 25 overs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:40:37 am
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: India slow down!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: The runs have dried up in the past few overs as the pressure has started to mount on Tilak Varma and Ruturaj Gaikwad to find some boundaries to pick up the pace. IND 91/3 in 19 overs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:31:14 am
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Tidy from SL pacers!
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: A couple of tidy overs here as the pressure has started to mount on the Indian batters to break free and put the innings. Tilak Varma needs to rotate strike at regular intervals while Gaikwad is already set in the middle. IND A 85/3 in 16 overs
- Tue, 09 Jun 2026 11:21:53 am
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: IND A 72/3 in 14 overs
India A vs Sri Lanka A LIVE Score: Garuka Sanketh back into the attack and three runs came off his over, two of which were wides. India need a partnership to stabilise things with captain Tilak Varma and vice-captain Ruturaj Gaikwad. IND A 72/3 in 14 overs