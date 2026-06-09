India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: Ruturaj Gaikwad leads India's thrilling win against Sri Lanka.(BCCI X)

India A vs Sri Lanka A, Highlights: The Indian innings did not have a great start as they lost three wickets within a team score of 69. It was at this stage that Ruturaj Gaikwad and Tilak Varma got together. They stitched together a partnership of 150 runs, stabilising the Indian progress. Gaikwad completed his century, while Tilak Varma went past his half-century. Ayush Badoni and Suryansh Shedge played small cameos to help India to a score of 277/6 at the end of their 50 overs. ...Read More