Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / India all-rounder Washington Sundar out of England Test series with fractured finger: Report
cricket

India all-rounder Washington Sundar out of England Test series with fractured finger: Report

India all-rounder Washington Sundar has sustained a fractured finger and been ruled out of the five-Test series against England, news agency PTI reported.
PTI | , New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 23, 2021 12:12 AM IST
Washington Sundar is the third injury casualty for India. (Getty Images)

The Indian team in England was dealt another injury blow on Thursday when spin bowling all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the five-Test series beginning August 4.

Washington is the third player after Shubman Gill and Avesh Khan to be ruled out of the tour. It has been learnt that Washington has fractured a finger after being hit by a Mohammed Siraj delivery on the second day of the first class warm up game between India and County XI.

"Yes, Washy has a fractured finger just like Avesh who had a thumb dislocation. Both are out of Test series and will go home," a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity. "He will also take at least five weeks to start bowling and so no point keeping them here," the source said.

It is understood that the short ball from Siraj that accounted for Washington hit his fingers harder than expected and he was in excruciating pain after returning to pavilion. While Washington or Avesh were not first team regulars but are integral part as net bowlers and the Tamil Nadu all-rounder with his superior batting abilities would have been in the mix during some point of the series.

"It is sheer irony that both Avesh and Washington played for opposition and got hurt. But this is sport and injuries are part and parcel of life," the source added.

The replacements will soon be named and it will be interesting if a Navdeep Saini or Bhuvneshwar Kumar replaces Avesh and join after Sri Lanka series gets over. In case of Washington, the like for like replacement is Krishnappa Gowtham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
washington sundar
TRENDING NEWS

Nasa posts incredible pics of phytoplankton bloom captured by a satellite

Unusual ‘fire dosa’ in Indore restaurant intrigues people. Seen viral video yet?

Jeff Bezos and crew toss Skittles at one another on Blue Origin space flight

‘World’s most expensive’ ice cream topped with edible gold costs 60,000
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Poonam Pandey
Gold Price
Raj Kundra
Chandrayaan-2
Farmers' protest LIVE updates
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP