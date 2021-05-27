'He has inspired not only me but many': India pacer Deepak Chahar names 'best quality' of MS Dhoni's captaincy

Three ICC trophies – 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy - three IPL titles, the first Indian captain to take the side to No.1 Test rankings, MS Dhoni has arguably been one of the best captains the world has seen. Keeping all his success and victories aside, what stood out in his leadership was the blossoming of the youngsters. Stressing on the same point, India and CSK pacer Deepak Chahar said the ‘best quality' of Dhoni’s captaincy is his ability to utilize a player based on a situation.

Chahar, who has played under Dhoni in Rising Pune Supergiant and then in CSK, said Dhoni’s trust turned him into a strike bowler for the Chennai-based franchise.

"This has been my fourth year at CSK and Dhoni bhai has shown his trust in me as his strike bowler. This trust is so important because he has not just inspired me but also many others,” Chahar told Sportskeeda.

“His best quality as a captain is about how to utilize a player on a particular day for a particular situation. I've bowled three overs in the powerplay in pretty much every game for CSK and have learned a lot through him," Deepak Chahar asserted.

Chahar picked up 8 wickets in 7 matches in IPL 2021 before the tournament was postponed mid-way due to the sudden Covud-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

The right-arm seamer, who is more or less certain to find a place in the Indian limited overs side for the Sri Lanka tour, said Dhoni will come back strong in the second half of IPL.

"A batsman cannot bat the same way for 15-20 years. If any batsman hasn't played regular cricket before, it is never easy to just come to a competition of the level of IPL and start performing, it takes time. He has always played the finisher's role, which is even tougher when you haven't played regular cricket. Even in the 2018 and 2019 IPL seasons, Dhoni bhai started a bit slowly by his standards, but his strokeplay became fluent as the season progressed. So you might get to see the best of MS Dhoni in the second half of the season," he said.