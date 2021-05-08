India and KKR pacer Prasidh Krishna tests positive for Covid-19

Kolkata Knight Riders and India pacer Prasidh Krishna has tested positive for Covid-19. He is now the fourth player from the franchise after Varun Chakravarthy, Sandeep Warrier and Tim Seifert to test positive for coronavirus.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments confirmed that the pacer has tested Covid-19 positive. "He is down with Covid-19. The results have come in and he tested positive," the source said. Prasidh had been picked as a standby player for the upcoming ICC World Test Championship final as well as the five-match Test series against England by the BCCI on Friday.

Earlier on Saturday, commenting on Kiwi player Seifert, NZC chief executive David White said: "It's really unfortunate for Tim and we'll do everything for him that we can from this end, and hopefully he will be able to test negative and be cleared and approved for discharge as soon as he's well again.

"Since receiving the news, we've organised support for Tim and have also -- via the players association, been in contact with his family to ensure they're kept fully informed and updated on developments."

SunRisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha testing positive on Tuesday morning was the final nail in the coffin for the IPL and the 14th edition had to be postponed after there were Covid-19 cases in two franchises on Monday.

While two of the members of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) contingent tested positive, two Kolkata Knight Riders players tested positive - Varun and Sandeep - forcing the BCCI to postpone the KKR-RCB game in Ahmedabad.

With Saha testing positive, the game on Tuesday evening between SRH and defending champions Mumbai Indians also needed to be postponed. This made matters worse as the game between RCB and KKR had already been postponed and the game between CSK and Rajasthan Royals was also set to be called off as the Chennai unit was in strict quarantine after bowling coach L Balaji tested positive.

Informing of the decision to postpone the IPL, BCCI Secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday said: "The BCCI and the IPL GC have unanimously decided to postpone the 2021 season till further notice. We don't wish to compromise the safety of the players, the people involved, the employees, the groundsmen, the match officials, every single person involved."