India arrive in Brisbane for 3rd Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test, aim to repeat 2021 heist after Adelaide drubbing

India have arrived in Brisbane for their third Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The five-match series is tied at 1-1 with both teams recording comfortable wins in the first two Tests and India now returned to the venue where they recorded one of their most famous wins of all time in 2021. Both India and Australia have recorded dominant wins in the ongoing series(BCCI)

The visitors arrive in Brisbane for the third Test with a few question marks hanging over them. They were thrashed by 10 wickets in the pink-ball Test at Adelaide. While Australia have traditionally dominated day-night Tests played at the venue, India's batting performance featured all the drawbacks that has cropped in the last few matches that they have played in the format, which included a stunning 3-0 whitewash at home at the hands of New Zealand.

Here are videos of India arriving in Brisbane:

India looking to conquer Gabbatoire again

The team, however, seemed to be in good spirits in a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) of the players arriving in Brisbane. Quite a few key players were part of the Indian team that became the first team to beat Australia in a Test match played at the Gabba for the first time in over three decades in 2021.

While captain Rohit Sharma, who wasn't leading the team at the time, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Siraj played that match, a number of other senior names like Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja played in previous Tests of the series but missed the Gabba Test due to injury. The four-match series had been tied 1-1 with Ajinkya Rahane-led India recovering form a crushing defeat in the first Test to win the second in Melbourne and force out a draw against all odds in Sydney.

Siraj took five wickets and Shardul Thakur took four as Australia were all out for 294 runs in their second innings, thus setting India a target of 328 to chase. Shubman Gill first scored 91 in 146 balls while Cheteshwar Pujara absorbed 211 balls for 56 runs. Pujara anchored much of the chase, sharing a partnership of 114 with Gill and then of 61 runs for the fourth wicket with Pant. After Pujara fell, Pant had a quickfire 53-run stand off just 55 balls with Washington Sundar which took India closer to victory. He ended up scoring the winning runs, finishing unbeaten on 89 off 138 balls as India won the Test by three wickets. The historic win also thus helped them beat win a Test series in Australia for the second consecutive time.