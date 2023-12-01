Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cricket / India beat Australia by 20 runs, seal five-match series with 3-1 lead

India beat Australia by 20 runs, seal five-match series with 3-1 lead

PTI |
Dec 01, 2023 10:43 PM IST

India beat Australia by 20 runs, seal five-match series with 3-1 lead

Put into bat, Rinku Singh (46 off 29 balls) and Jitesh Sharma (35 off 19 balls) provided late fireworks to take India to 174/9. In reply, Australia scored 154 for 7 in stipulated 20 overs.

HT Image

Two spinners Axar Patel (3/16 in 4 overs) and Ravi Bishnoi (1/17 in 4 overs) were architects of win after Rinku and Jitesh set up the total.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Brief scores: India 174/9 in 20 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 37, Ruturaj Gaikwad 32, Rinku Singh 46, Jitesh Sharma 35; Ben Dwarshuis 3/40, Tanveer Sangha 2/30).

Australia 154/7 in 20 overs (Matthew Wade 36 not out, Axar Patel 3/16, Ravi Bishnoi 1/17).

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india australia rinku singh Jitesh Sharma
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP