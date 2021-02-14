IND USA
India becoming a top team in world due to improvement in cricket structure: Imran Khan
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)
cricket

India becoming a top team in world due to improvement in cricket structure: Imran Khan

Imran said Pakistan had always been a good team but could not become a world-beating side because of the non-productive cricket structure.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 09:50 PM IST

Pakistan Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan believes India is becoming a top team in the world after improving its basic cricket structure.

Imran said Pakistan had always been a good team but could not become a world-beating side because of the non-productive cricket structure.

"Look at India today, they are becoming a top team in the world because they improved their structure although we have more talent,” Imran said, talking to the media in Islamabad.

“It takes time for a structure to work and polish talent but I am confident our team will become world beaters,” he added.

The Prime Minister felt that with the provincial cricket structure in place now in the country, results will come through in two to three years' time.

Imran, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and nominates the chairman, said due to his busy schedule he did not have much time for the game.

“Honestly speaking I am not able to spare time for cricket and have not even watched the matches but now that our basic cricket structure has been changed things will improve gradually,” he said.

Imran captained Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992 in Australia and is a highly respected and revered figure in the country for his captaincy and performances on a cricket field.

Soon after winning the elections in 2018 and forming the government, Imran brought in former ICC President Ehsan Mani to run Pakistan Cricket Board.

In the last two years, the domestic cricket structure has been overhauled with only six provincial teams playing first-class cricket compared to around 16 regional and departmental teams in the past.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
