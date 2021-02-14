India becoming a top team in world due to improvement in cricket structure: Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister and former captain Imran Khan believes India is becoming a top team in the world after improving its basic cricket structure.
Imran said Pakistan had always been a good team but could not become a world-beating side because of the non-productive cricket structure.
"Look at India today, they are becoming a top team in the world because they improved their structure although we have more talent,” Imran said, talking to the media in Islamabad.
“It takes time for a structure to work and polish talent but I am confident our team will become world beaters,” he added.
The Prime Minister felt that with the provincial cricket structure in place now in the country, results will come through in two to three years' time.
Imran, who is also the patron-in-chief of the Pakistan Cricket Board and nominates the chairman, said due to his busy schedule he did not have much time for the game.
“Honestly speaking I am not able to spare time for cricket and have not even watched the matches but now that our basic cricket structure has been changed things will improve gradually,” he said.
Imran captained Pakistan to its only World Cup win in 1992 in Australia and is a highly respected and revered figure in the country for his captaincy and performances on a cricket field.
Soon after winning the elections in 2018 and forming the government, Imran brought in former ICC President Ehsan Mani to run Pakistan Cricket Board.
In the last two years, the domestic cricket structure has been overhauled with only six provincial teams playing first-class cricket compared to around 16 regional and departmental teams in the past.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
2nd Test: Five-star R Ashwin spins India into ascendency against England
India vs England: R Ashwin reasserted himself as one of the top spinners in the world as he picked up another five-wicket-haul to help India strengthen their grip on the second Test against England in Chennai.
'He carried his confidence from batting': Gambhir names 'great asset' for India
India vs England: The current crop of India's youngsters has impressed Gautam Gambhir, who has backed one of them to be a 'great asset' for Indian cricket in time to come.
'He is unplayable in these conditions': Gavaskar lauds 'clever bowler' Ashwin
India vs England: Gavaskar, a former India captain, hailed Ashwin for his performance, reiterating that in such spin-friendly conditions, the off-spinner is literally impossible for batsmen to face.
'If England have to compete, it has to be how they deal with Ashwin': Gambhir
West Indies secure 17-run victory, series vs Bangladesh
Cornwall followed his 5-74 with 4-105 in the second innings to help the side bowl Bangladesh out for 213, with the hosts chasing a target of 231.
R Ashwin - scourge of the southpaw - becomes first to reach unique milestone
Ind vs Eng: Broad's wicket was the 200th time he had picked up the scalp of a left-hander in Test matches, which is more than than the number of right-handed victims he has had in his career, even as he approaches the magic figure of 400 Test wickets.
