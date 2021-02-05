If Virat Kohli is the cynosure of India’s batting line-up then Joe Root is India’s most prized scalp in the England unit. Both Kohli and Root know they have to outdo each other in the four-match Test series as that is certain to have bearings on the outcome of it. That battle, however, has had no bearings on their relationships as the India and England captains were seen having a chat during England’s first innings on Day 1 of the first Test in Chennai.

Root and Kohli’s friendly tete-a-tete got Twitter talking as netizens loved the brief moment during the Test match.

It happened during the 34th over of the England innings when Kohli, standing at short mid-on, was seen having a chat with Root, who was standing at the non-striker’s end.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Kohli and Root's chat in the middle

Root had walked out to bat after Jasprit Bumrah got young Lawrence for a duck at the stroke of lunch.

Root and Sibley put together a solid stand after the two wickets to take England to 140 for 2 at Tea in Chennai.

The England captain is playing in his 100th Test match.

“A big congratulations to Joe, playing 100 Tests is no small achievement and he can be very proud of this journey," said Kohli, on the eve of the 1st Test.

"I have good memories of watching Joe come on to the international scene and he probably got off to a headstart compared to the other three in that group of four. He's someone who has really become that face of England's batting over the years,” Kohli added.

"The talk of 'big four' is all created by the media, but as an international cricketer you understand impact players when you see them and Joe has been one of them for a while now. As opposition you always try and disrupt the opposition batting plans and, when we play England, Joe is always that vital wicket that we look to get early on in the innings.

"That is a compliment to his game, to the longevity and consistency over so many years. Hopefully, in the future we can sit down and have a nice long chat about how our journeys have gone and playing each other over so many years," Kohli said.