India captain Virat Kohli posts workout video ahead of England Test series - WATCH

India captain Virat Kohli is known for being a fitness freak. Under his leadership, the Indian cricket team has become extremely focused on the fitness of players. Kohli has inculcated an atmosphere where every player focuses on this aspect of the game. Kohli believes that being in the best shape helps the players in doing little extra things on the field that makes a difference between winning and losing a cricket match.

So, it will not come as a surprise that India captain Kohli, is currently grinding hard ahead of India's Test series against England.

The Indian cricket team, are currently on a 20-day break in the UK, after a gruelling World Test Championship final against New Zealand in Southampton. India lost the all-important clash by 8 wickets but would be eager to win the upcoming five-match Test series against England which kicks off on August 4th.

Kohli, on Tuesday, posted a video on his official Twitter account in which he was seen working out. Kohli, in the video, was seen doing deadlifts and weightlifting, while music was playing in the background.

Meanwhile, seven members of the England cricket team - 3 players and 4 support staff members tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, the ECB announced on Tuesday. The announcement came just before England's T20I series against Pakistan.

So far, it remains unclear if this Covid breakout will affect India's Test series against England in any which way.

