India coach reacts to constant sledging and tempers flaring in Colombo Test against Sri Lanka: ‘Don’t mind chatter'

The second Test between India and Sri Lanka has seen tempers flare between players from both teams, and it is no surprise that three players have already been sanctioned by the ICC. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Asitha Fernando were docked 25 per cent of their match fees and also handed one demerit point for their ugly altercation on the opening day in Colombo. Moreover, Prabath Jayasuriya was also reprimanded and issued one demerit point for abusing the ground equipment post his dismissal on Day 2.

Morne Morkel reacted to tempers flaring in the Colombo Test (HT_PRINT)

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Sarfaraz Khan also made his presence felt on the third day as the substitute fielder for Rishabh Pant got under the skin of Dhananjaya de Silva and Niroshan Dickwella, and the constant chirping got the better of the two as the duo lost their wickets soon after.

However, India's bowling coach Morne Morkel wasn't bothered much about the constant needle between the players, saying it's good to see the fighting spirit in the middle.

Also Read: ICC takes action against Prabath Jayasuriya for outburst against umpires during second Test against India

“I just think the heat and humidity sometimes get to the players there. Although we need to play under the code and respect the game, a bit of banter between the boys is always good to see. It will definitely bring out the fighting and competitive spirit in the game,” Morkel told reporters on Tuesday after stumps on Day 3.

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{{^usCountry}} “I think between both bat and ball, which is great. As long as it is in code and in line with the game, I don't mind a bit of chatter. I think it is good,” he added. All you need to know about Jaiswal incident {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I think between both bat and ball, which is great. As long as it is in code and in line with the game, I don't mind a bit of chatter. I think it is good,” he added. All you need to know about Jaiswal incident {{/usCountry}}

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The ICC decided to fine both Jaiswal and Fernando for their on-field spat, docking a portion of their match fees. Moreover, one demerit point was also given to both.

Speaking of the incident, it occurred after Fernando rattled Jaiswal's stumps. The pacer said a thing or two to the batter, giving him a send-off, and this riled the Indian opener up. The left-hander walked towards Fernando, and the two exchanged words, following which “Fernando moved his head towards Jaiswal.”

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In response, Jaiswal leaned in, bringing their heads into contact. On the other hand, Jayasuriya's episode happened after he was dismissed by Manav Suthar on the final delivery of Day 2.

After his dismissal, Jayasuriya struck the boundary wedges with his bat on his way back to the pavilion. Moreover, he also flung his gloves inside the Sri Lankan dressing room.