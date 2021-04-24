Home / Cricket / India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved
cricket

India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy bereaved

The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.
PTI | , New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Veda Krishnamurthy.(Getty Images)

Female India cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy's mother, Cheluvamba Devi, has died due to COVID-19.

The Bengaluru-based cricketer tweeted about her mother's demise on Saturday.

"Appreciate all the messages I have received about the loss of my Amma. As you can imagine my family is lost without her. We now pray for my sister. I have tested negative & appreciate if you can respect our privacy. My thoughts & prayers go out to those going through the same," Veda wrote.

Veda has represented India in 48 ODIs and 76 T20s.

