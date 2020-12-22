e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram

India cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal marries Dhanashree Verma in Gurugram

Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on Twitter.

cricket Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:55 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma
Yuzvendra Chahal got married to Dhanashree Verma(Yuzvendra Chahal/Twitter)
         

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Tuesday tied the knot with choreographer Dhanashree Verma. Chahal shared the photo from his wedding on Twitter, captioning the post as: “22.12.20. We started at “Once Upon A Time” and found “Our Happily Ever After,” coz’ finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity and beyond.”

 

Chahal was last seen in action in the recent white-ball series against Australia. In the three-match T20I series, he managed to take four wickets and he was also adjudged as Man of the Match in the first T20I.

Before the T20I series, he played the first two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia, managing to scalp just one wicket. In the 15 matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in this year’s Indian Premier League (IPL), Chahal finished with 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.67.

The 30-year-old has played 54 ODIs and 45 T20Is for the Men in Blue, managing to scalp 151 wickets across both formats. Chahal would most probably be next seen in action in the upcoming ODI and T20I series against England next year.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
India, Japan sign deal to boost cooperation between steel industries
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
‘Your lies would be challenged’: Mamata Banerjee tells BJP top leadership
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
20 passengers from UK test positive for Covid-19, states begin contact tracing
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Delhi records 939 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries near 600,000 mark
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Farmers’ protest: All you need to know about Kisan Diwas
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
Stalin submits graft charges against CM to Guv, Palaniswami rebuts allegations
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
In Odisha, 22 rare idols stolen from 13th century Shiva temple
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
Covid vaccine: How will Delhi airport store & transport doses? CEO explains
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In