India crush Afghanistan by innings and 300 runs in one-off Test

New Chandigarh: India completed a demolition of Afghanistan, winning the one-off Test by an innings and 300 runs inside three days at the New Chandigarh Cricket Stadium on Monday.

India's Manav Suthar (C) is congratulated by teammates after taking his fifth wicket. (AP)

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Although the hosts dominated every department, the game will be remembered for the dream debut of 23-year-old left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, whose seven-wicket match haul, six of them in the first innings, played the central role in India’s emphatic victory.

After piling up 564/8 declared in the first innings then dismissing Afghanistan for 152 and enforcing the follow-on, India never allowed Afghanistan a route back into the contest. The visitors were routed for 112 in the second innings.

The star of the final day was Suthar, whose control, patience and ability to exploit the pitch conditions earned him 6/33 in the first innings and 1/29 in the second. The Rajasthan spinner repeatedly troubled the batters with subtle pace variation and relentless accuracy. Although Afghanistan batters didn’t pose much challenge in Tests, his 10 maidens in the first innings showed his control.

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{{^usCountry}} Suthar struck early in the first innings when he removed Abdul Malik before dismissing the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced Rahmat Shah. He then ran through the lower order, removing Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Mohammed Saleem Safi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Suthar struck early in the first innings when he removed Abdul Malik before dismissing the dangerous Rahmanullah Gurbaz and experienced Rahmat Shah. He then ran through the lower order, removing Afsar Zazai, Sharafuddin Ashraf and Mohammed Saleem Safi. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Afghanistan’s first innings never gained momentum. Rahmat Shah fought a lone battle scoring a patient 60, while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi made 20. Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Afghanistan’s first innings never gained momentum. Rahmat Shah fought a lone battle scoring a patient 60, while captain Hashmatullah Shahidi made 20. Prasidh Krishna claimed three wickets. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} India enforced the follow-on, and Shubman Gill later explained the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India enforced the follow-on, and Shubman Gill later explained the decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “It was very hot. We decided that if we get them (all out) before lunch or just after the first drinks, we’ll see if the bowlers are fresh and give them a follow-on. If not, we’ll bat a couple of sessions and maybe at the end of the day (make Afghanistan bat again). But we got quick wickets, and we came back. Also the way our fast bowlers bowled, Siraj got us that crucial wicket when we gave them a follow-on and Prasidh got three important wickets,” Gill said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “It was very hot. We decided that if we get them (all out) before lunch or just after the first drinks, we’ll see if the bowlers are fresh and give them a follow-on. If not, we’ll bat a couple of sessions and maybe at the end of the day (make Afghanistan bat again). But we got quick wickets, and we came back. Also the way our fast bowlers bowled, Siraj got us that crucial wicket when we gave them a follow-on and Prasidh got three important wickets,” Gill said. {{/usCountry}}

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Any hopes of resistance from Afghanistan quickly faded. Washington Sundar was outstanding, capturing 4/36, while Kuldeep Yadav, who went wicketless in the first innings, took 3/30.

Afghanistan’s best effort came through opener Sediqullah Atal (42) and Gurbaz’s brisk 24. Beyond that there was little resistance. Washington removed Rahmat Shah, Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarza, while Kuldeep cleaned up the lower order.

Gill praised India’s spinners. “The kind of quality Manav, Washi and Kuldeep have, there was never any doubt. It’s all about getting the experience and number of overs, and seeing, on wickets like these how to set up the batsman, keep varying the pace, keep testing him in different areas,” he said.

He also gave India’s blueprint as the team undergoes transition. “When you’re batting first innings, try to post 350 every time you get into bat. There’s enough trust in our bowling group that we can take 20 wickets anywhere. We’re trying to build here to see what kind of game can work for us as a batting group and how we can keep posting 350-400 totals regularly.”

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For Suthar, it was about fulfilling a lifelong dream. “It was a very unreal feeling. It was my dream from the beginning to play for India, and play Test cricket. So, it was an incredible moment for me.”

A late cameo before bowling helped understand the pitch. “As I settled in and faced a few deliveries, I realised there was a bit of assistance for the spinners. When I came on to bowl and delivered my first over, I got the same feeling. After that, my only focus was to keep using the right line, length and pace.”

He initially relied heavily on his stock delivery before introducing variations. “The main idea was always to make my stock ball as effective as possible. Once I understood that the wicket was a little slow and required some variation in pace, I started making those adjustments.”

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On his biggest takeaway from the match, Suthar said: “The biggest lesson is that consistency is everything. You have to keep bowling in the same area over and over again.

“It’s a format that demands a lot of patience. Keep being patient, stick to your plans and keep hitting the right areas consistently.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shalini Gupta ...Read More Shalini Gupta is a member of the Chandigarh sports team and has been a sports journalist for 10 years. She mainly writes on cricket. Read Less

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