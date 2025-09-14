'India definitely winning by a huge margin’: Pakistan no match for defending champions, ex-cricketer thanks BCCI for…

This is probably the first time in years that the build-up to the match between India and Pakistan hasn't been ideal. Social media is filled with a boycott campaign as fans are not pleased with the Asia Cup 2025 match going ahead despite the terror attack in Pahalgam. Earlier this year, 26 innocent lives were lost in a terror attack in Kashmir, and subsequently, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting the terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Ever since the relations soured between the two countries, the BCCI was being asked to boycott playing against Pakistan even in the multi-lateral events. Sanju Samson's batting position is a huge debating point. (Creimas/Asian Cricket Council)

However, fans were caught off guard when the schedule for the Asia Cup was announced. India and Pakistan might square off thrice in the eight-team tournament, provided they qualify for the Super 4s and the final. The group stage match is up first on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium.

Several media reports suggest that ticket sales are not up to the mark, and several seats are still up for grabs. Several popular social media accounts have stated that they would not be covering the contest between the arch-rivals as "the mood of the nation" comes first. Hence, it's fair to say that the Indian cricketers, led by Suryakumar Yadav, have a lot to ponder.

Earlier this week, India's captain Suryakumar Yadav was bashed on social media just for shaking hands with Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha at the captain's press conference before the start of the Asia Cup. Hence, one can just expect what the cricketers will face on social media once the match begins at 8 PM IST. Looking at the current scenario, it is important to know how the brain of a cricketer functions when there is so much noise.

Priyank Panchal, the domestic cricket legend, who retired from professional cricket earlier this year, spoke to Hindustan Times about the issue, saying the players can just control the controllables and nothing else. The 35-year-old who played for Gujarat said that the players will follow all the necessary guidelines by the management and then take the field.

"Whatever noise is there, I think a cricketer is someone who has to follow all the guidelines from the management and everything. So, I think whatever I have seen and whatever I know about cricketers, they always focus on the next game because it's something that is in their control. So, obviously, all those noises around don't matter as much to the cricketers because they are there to play," he stated.

Keeping the boycott campaigns and outside chatter on the side, Panchal believes Pakistan are no match to India and he expects a one-sided game between the arch-rivals. The time is long gone when Pakistan used to be at the same level as India, and the rivalry has turned lopsided. Panchal went on to state that no other team in the Asia Cup has the capability of matching up to Suryakumar Yadav's India in the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup.

"India are definitely favourites for this Asia Cup, and obviously Pakistan, they don't have that balanced team. Obviously, we can see so many new faces right now. So, we can definitely see India winning with a good margin. Because what we can see right now in Pakistan, if we just look back over the past 10 years, they were good competitors. If you take Pakistan, Sri Lanka or other countries for the Asia Cup, they were good competitors, but our Indian cricket has grown so much," he said.

"If you see our team, you see players who can dominate at any level. So, Pakistan and other teams are not at that stage right now. And obviously, thanks to BCCI for giving us that pool. I'll come back to the domestic circuit, which has given us all those hardships. And because of those hardships, we can see this type of team and that domination factor," he added.

The Sanju Samson conundrum

Heading into India's Asia Cup 2025 opener against the United Arab Emirates, it was believed that Jitesh Sharma would get the nod ahead of Samson, considering the former had more experience batting in the middle order. However, the management opted to stick with Samson, looking at his performance in the past year, where he scored three T20I centuries.

However, Samson has gotten a new position in the batting order, being tasked with batting at No.5 and finishing off games. The right-handed batter from Kerala doesn't have much experience at this slot; however, he has received the backing of Suryakumar and head coach Gautam Gambhir. Panchal believes Samson has the capability of doing the job and No.5 position would suit him considering his gameplay against the spinners.

"I've said it before, that he is someone who can fit in the top order as well as in the 4-5 number. Because of the way he bats against fast bowlers in the top order, sometimes I feel that he is ruthless against all those good bowlers. And he also has the capability to counterattack spinners in the middle phase. And later on, also when it comes to finishing the game, finishing our innings, he is someone who can do that. So I don't see any question regarding his ability at the top order or 4-5 numbers," he said.

"It's completely on the management thing. But I would say that 5 number is fine for him as far as his strength is concerned. But yeah, I think at 5, Sanju is perfect. It is completely suitable for him," he added.

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh, the highest wicket-taker for India in T20Is, warmed the bench in the contest against the UAE while Jasprit Bumrah played as the frontline speedster. It would be interesting to see whether the young bowler from Punjab makes his way back into the team for the game against Pakistan.

"It depends upon the wicket. Obviously, the left-arm fast bowlers thing is very crucial for any team. If the management finds that Arshdeep is suitable and they want to go with a left-arm combination, then obviously, he should be in. But it all depends upon the wicket, and Arshdeep has proved over and over. So, I don't see any question regarding Arshdeep playing or not. I have no question regarding his performances because he is someone who always puts his everything," said Panchal.

Lastly, Panchal also believes that there is still scope for having batters who can grind it out in the shortest format. The game has been changing at a rapid pace, and more and more teams have been opting to stack up their lineup with aggressive batters. Citing the example of Virat Kohli's masterclass against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, the domestic stalwart said that there will always be a requirement for players who can adapt to the situation.

"In the T20 format, you have to be aggressive. But when the time comes, you also have to grind. Just like the way Virat batted in that match against Pakistan. It was all about grind, and it was all about showing that class. So, we might need at some position a batter who can play that kind of role. But obviously, strike rate and everything are important as a batter. So, I think both approaches fit well with the team. But it all depends on the team's requirements at that point," he concluded.