Should India vs Pakistan go ahead as planned? Who said what as boycott calls refuse to diffuse amid Asia Cup tie

For the first time since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in late April this year, and the Indian government’s subsequent campaign known as Operation Sindoor that followed, India and Pakistan prepare for a cricket match on the international stage. As far as meetings between these two fierce rivals go, their Asia Cup 2025 encounter is set to be one of the most controversial, which is truly saying something given the magnitude of these meetings. India and Pakistan go head to head in the Asia Cup, the first contest between the teams since Operation Sindoor.(PTI)

The lead-up hasn’t been without plenty of tension and drama, with words swapped back and forth between former players turned members of the media and analysts on either side of the border. With many calling for India to withdraw from the game and refuse to play Pakistan on the basis of their government’s backing of terrorists along the border, the big discussion has been regarding whether or not sports between the two countries should continue in this climate.

It is a debate that rages, and will continue to even after the match is played. But as we build up to this important contest in Dubai, the words of former players ring loud in the ears of many.

Former India-Pakistan stars speak out

“Emotions are running very high. Now we [Pakistan] are meeting India for the first time post-war,” said Shoaib Akhtar on Pakistani TV. The former pacer also weighed in on how the match would be sold out even if stands aren’t expected to be as boisterous as most matches between these two countries. “Think about it, it cannot not be houseful. Someone said to me that the tickets are unsold. I said, ‘What are you saying?’ Everything is sold. These are all the external talks.”

Subscribing with the idea that the focus should now shift to the match now that we are on the verge of it, former Indian captain Kapil Dev urged that the players concentrate on the match and let the politics handle themselves.

"Just go and win. Those whose job is to play should just focus on playing - there's no need to say anything else. Don't make this a big issue. The government will do its job, and the players should do theirs." Kapil Dev said to reporters at the start of the tournament.

Does cricket take precedence ahead of the political situation?

Not all agree. Former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh urged the cricketing administration of India to understand that the cricket falls secondary to finding justice for the lives that were lost in the attack. "Everyone has their own way of thinking and understanding, but I feel till the time relations between the two countries do not improve, cricket and business should not be there as well." Harbhajan said.

Harbhajan was one of the key players who withdrew from India’s match in the World Championship of Legends against Pakistan earlier this summer, which forced them to withdraw from the semifinals as well. It was something which didn’t line up for Shahid Afridi, who was captaining Pakistan that tournament.

“I have always said that cricket should go on; it has always helped in making the relations better between the two countries. In England, people had bought tickets to see the WCL match, and the players had practised. Then you didn’t play. What was the thinking? I just can’t understand,” Shahid Afridi said on Samaa TV.

India-Pakistan's cricket loggerheads remain in place

Ultimately, with the match going ahead, and during the match itself, focus will likely be on the cricket itself on Sunday evening. Warring words were swapped on both sides: Atul Wassan was convinced that India wouldn’t even break sweat in trying to put away a Pakistan team in transition.

“India’s B team will also beat this Pakistan team because things have changed. When we played in the 90s, they were a very good side. Now the boot is on the other foot,” said Wassan to News 18. “I will not miss Rohit (Sharma) and Virat (Kohli) because then I will start missing Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev also.”

Nevertheless, Pakistan are confident, with selector Aaqib Javed saying the team was ready, and wouldn’t feel the extra pressure that comes with representing their country in the context of the conflict between the two nations.

“This team has the ability to beat India in the Asia Cup. Whether you like it or not, the match between India and Pakistan is the biggest in world cricket. Every player knows this,” said Pakistan’s selector. “Our squad can beat any team. Everyone is ready. Everyone knows the situation surrounding the two countries. But we don't need to put extra pressure on them.”

Both teams are on the board with wins in Asia Cup Group A, but will know a loss can complicate things, particularly with the Super 4s to follow. As the action gets underway, who can hold their nerve best with all that has happened before it?