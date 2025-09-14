India-Pakistan boycott campaign gains steam: A look back at major past IND-PAK controversies

Just a few hours later, Suryakumar Yadav's India and Salman Ali Agha's Pakistan will take the field in a Group A clash of the Men's Asia Cup at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The upcoming T20 match is embroiled in controversy. Boycott campaigns have taken the spotlight in India, and social media is filled with fans expressing their anger and frustration with a cricket match being played against the arch-rival despite the Pahalgam terror attack and Operation Sindoor. India will take on Pakistan in the Men's Asia Cup on Sunday. (PTI)

Ever since 26 innocent lives were lost in Kashmir, calls are growing in India to boycott Pakistan at all levels possible. Earlier, it was expected that BCCI would boycott the Asia Cup and not play against Pakistan. However, as soon as the schedule was announced, the Indian cricket board came under fire for not reading the room and failing to read the national sentiment.

When India launched Operation Sindoor targeting terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), all-rounder Faheem Ashraf had mocked the Indian Armed Forces, and it looks like the Indian fans have not forgotten about the same. Questions are being raised about how India would conduct themselves on the field and whether there would be pleasantries exchanged between the players from the two teams.

Earlier this week, a controversy broke out after India captain Suryakumar Yadav was spotted shaking Salman Agha's hand during the skipper's press conference before the start of the Asia Cup. The contest between India and Pakistan is no stranger to controversies, and there have been many instances in the past where emotion has gotten the better of players.

As no one really knows what the match later in the day will bring, we decided to give you a lowdown on some of the biggest controversies in the India versus Pakistan contests. The incidents mentioned below clearly demonstrate how the players like to wear their hearts on their sleeves.

The clash between Kiran More and Javed Miandad in the 1992 World Cup

The tussle between India wicketkeeper Kiran More and Pakistan batter Javed Miandad is still famous. Batting for Pakistan, Miandad got frustrated and angry with Kiran More’s constant appeals and chatter behind the stumps. In a bizarre stunt, Miandad started to jump repeatedly in the air, mocking More’s appealing style. The incident turned into a laughing stock for the commentators and fans, but More wasn't pleased, to say the least.

Face-off between Venkatesh Prasad and Aamir Sohail in the 1996 World Cup quarterfinal

The contest at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru saw tempers reaching an escalating point. Pakistan opener Sohail smashed a boundary and then pointed his bat towards Prasad, signalling where he would hit the next ball. But on the very next delivery, Prasad knocked Sohail’s stumps as the pacer gave a fiery send-off. The heated exchange turned the match’s momentum, and India went on to win, eliminating Pakistan.

1999 Test match between India and Pakistan

The 1999 Test match between the two teams is still one of the best games ever played in the history of the longest format. Pakistan braved Sachin Tendulkar's brave effort to register a famous, narrow win. Despite India losing a thrilling contest by 12 runs, the Chennai crowd gave Pakistan a standing ovation. However, this was met with criticism from some Indian quarters, who felt applauding Pakistan was inappropriate given the political tensions.

Crowd trouble in the Karachi ODI in 2004

The opening ODI of India’s 2004 tour of Pakistan, which marked India's first tour of the country in 15 years, turned hostile. Sections of the Karachi crowd threw objects onto the field and booed Indian players, forcing heavy police intervention. India went on to win the contest, but the security lapses raised questions.

A fight between Shahid Afridi and Gautam Gambhir

The Kanpur ODI in 2007 saw things reach a boiling point between Gautam Gambhir and Shahid Afridi. Gambhir pushed a ball towards midwicket and attempted a run, but collided with Afridi while passing. Heated words were exchanged, abuses were hurled, and soon, both players were chest-to-chest, glaring and shouting at each other before the umpires intervened.

Clash between Shoaib Akhtar and Harbhajan Singh in the 2010 Asia Cup

During a tense Asia Cup match in Dambulla, Harbhajan Singh smashed a last-over six off Mohammad Amir to seal victory for India. However, the game is not remembered for the thrilling finish rather it is known for the fiery clash between Akhtar and the Turbanator. Immediately after winning the contest, Harbhajan was seen exchanging fiery words and glares with Shoaib Akhtar. Both players later admitted to the heated confrontation, which nearly turned physical.

The same tournament also saw Gautam Gambhir clashing with Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal. The duo had a heated altercation after Akmal repeatedly appealed aggressively and exchanged words with the Indian opener. Umpires and players, including MS Dhoni, had to step in to calm things down. Both players were fined after the match for their conduct. However, Akmal later revealed that there was a misunderstanding, and he shares a good equation with the current India head coach.

The Pulwama Attack and 2019 World Cup boycott calls

In the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in 2019, strong calls arose in India to boycott their World Cup match against Pakistan. While the BCCI maintained India’s participation under ICC obligations, the political undertones were impossible to ignore. The match went ahead at Old Trafford, with India winning, but the controversy got a little too much.