India endure horror show against New Zealand, bowled out for under 100 for eighth time

The Indian batters endured a horror outing in the fourth ODI against New Zealand as Matt Henry made full use of the movement on offer to rip through the top order. Henry ran riot from the very first over, dismissing Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for ducks.

India collapse to 89 against New Zealand, add another sub-100 total to ODI history. (AFP)

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The three early blows left India in complete disarray, and the hosts never really recovered from that setback. Rohit edged his first ball to slip, Kohli was bowled facing his fourth ball, and then Iyer was pegged on his back leg to fall lbw.

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The wickets kept falling at regular intervals as India were eventually bowled out for just 89 while chasing a target of 334. The 244-run defeat also turned out to be India's second biggest loss in ODIs in terms of runs.

It was a disappointing batting display from India, with very little resistance from the middle and lower order. Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer with 27, while Axar Patel and Naman Dhir managed 21 runs each. The rest of the batting line-up failed to make any significant contribution as New Zealand wrapped up a massive 244-run victory.

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{{^usCountry}} It was the eighth occasion that India had been bowled out for a total below 100 in ODIs, and the third time against New Zealand. Interestingly, India's previous two totals below 100 also came against the Black Caps. They were dismissed for 92 in Hamilton in 2019 and 88 in Dambulla in 2010. A rare off-day for India {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It was the eighth occasion that India had been bowled out for a total below 100 in ODIs, and the third time against New Zealand. Interestingly, India's previous two totals below 100 also came against the Black Caps. They were dismissed for 92 in Hamilton in 2019 and 88 in Dambulla in 2010. A rare off-day for India {{/usCountry}}

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India's lowest totals in ODIs Score Opposition Venue Year 54 Sri Lanka Sharjah 2000 63 Australia Sydney 1981 78 Sri Lanka Kanpur 1986 79 Pakistan Sialkot 1978 88 New Zealand Dambulla 2010 89 New Zealand Mount Maunganui 2026 91 South Africa Durban 2006 92 New Zealand Hamilton 2019 View All

It's rare for India to be bowled out for under 100, but the early dismissals of Rohit and Kohli dealt a huge blow to the batting line-up, one from which they never recovered.

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Meanwhile, the 44-run stand between Kishan and Patel offered some respite to India after they had slumped to 9/4. However, Patel's dismissal triggered another collapse. India were eventually bowled out for just 89 in 26.4 overs, with Henry leading the attack with a six-wicket haul. Matthew Fisher also played a key role, picking up three wickets to further dent India's batting line-up and leave them with no chance of mounting a fightback.

Following the massive 224-run triumph, the hosts trail India 2-1 and are out of contention for a series win. However, they can still level the series by winning the fifth and final match at the same venue on Sunday. The third ODI was washed out due to rain.

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