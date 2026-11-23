India and New Zealand finished the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington in a draw, and the biggest beneficiary of that result has been Australia. India remain fourth in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with their PCT now down to 50%. New Zealand's PCT has dropped to 66.67%, and they have lost second place to Australia.

Indian team after the draw in the Wellington Test. (AFP) more less

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India delivered an impressive batting performance, scoring 720/9 declared in their first innings, but failed to force a victory. As a result, both teams received four points instead of the 12 awarded for a win. India's PCT declined by 1.52 percentage points, while New Zealand's declined by 5.55 percentage points. Although the hosts suffered a bigger drop, the road to the WTC final has become increasingly difficult for the visitors.

India's road to the WTC final gets tougher

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The Shubman Gill-led team now have five wins, four defeats and three draws from 12 Tests. Their 2-0 home defeat against South Africa remains the biggest setback of the cycle. India have drawn their last two matches, in Colombo and Wellington. Although they held strong positions in both games, they missed opportunities to convert them into victories.

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{{^usCountry}} India now face New Zealand again in Christchurch before hosting Australia for a five-Test series. They have six matches remaining, and winning all of them would take their PCT to 66.67%. Five wins and a draw would leave them at 62.96%, while five wins and a defeat would mean 61.11%. None of these scenarios would guarantee qualification. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} India now face New Zealand again in Christchurch before hosting Australia for a five-Test series. They have six matches remaining, and winning all of them would take their PCT to 66.67%. Five wins and a draw would leave them at 62.96%, while five wins and a defeat would mean 61.11%. None of these scenarios would guarantee qualification. {{/usCountry}}

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However, the series against Australia offers India an opportunity to improve their position while simultaneously damaging a direct rival's chances. Any defeat would make their qualification prospects even more difficult.

The race to the WTC 2027 final.

Australia, South Africa and New Zealand in the qualification race

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Australia have perhaps the most interesting journey ahead. They have nine matches remaining, four at home against New Zealand and five away against India. They will be up against direct competitors, making the challenge particularly demanding. Australia currently occupy second place with a PCT of 69.23%, but a poor run in the upcoming matches could quickly erase that advantage.

South Africa, on the other hand, sit comfortably at the top of the table with a PCT of 75%. The defending champions have won six of their eight matches and have six more games remaining against Bangladesh, England and Sri Lanka. Four more victories would take them to 71.43%, beyond India's maximum possible PCT. Their series victories against India and Australia have already given them a valuable cushion.

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The other major contender is New Zealand. They saved the Wellington Test but surrendered second place to Australia. The Black Caps have nine Tests remaining, including the Christchurch match against India. Their current PCT of 66.67% keeps them firmly in contention, while the four-match series against Australia could prove crucial to their qualification hopes.

Bangladesh and England remain mathematical contenders, but their lower PCT figures and limited remaining opportunities leave them facing difficult qualification scenarios. While South Africa are well placed to secure one of the two spots, the upcoming India-Australia and Australia-New Zealand series could be decisive in determining the final standings. From India's perspective, winning their remaining matches would significantly strengthen their chances, but results involving the other contenders will also play a major role in deciding their fate.

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