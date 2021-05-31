India fast-bowler Navdeep Saini’s new post with Harley-Davidson gets Twitter talking

28-year-old fast bowler Navdeep Saini has been in the scheme of things for Team India in the past 2 years. Saini is known for having blistering pace and that has impressed the Indian team management. He was recently a part of the Indian cricket team that won the historic Test series in Australia.

Saini made news earlier this year as he continued to bowl at the Gabba despite getting injured on Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Brisbane. His courage was lauded by the fans in January for continuing to produce the goods for his country despite being injured.

However, this time around, Saini has been making waves for something not related to cricket. Recently, Saini uploaded a video on Twitter where he is seeing showing off his ‘Harley-Davidson’ bike. The video has gone viral with over 760 retweets and more than 3 lakh views.

Several fans commented on the video. Some pointed out the dust ‘puffing out’ from the bike while some reacted negatively to it.

Saini suffered a groin injury in the first innings, and had to leave the ground. But despite being in pain, Saini came back to bowl five overs in the 2nd innings, but could not take a wicket. Speaking a few days after the historic win at Gabba, Saini revealed why he decided to bowl in the 2nd innings despite injury.

"Ajinkya bhaiya asked me If I would be able to bowl with the injury, I just had to say yes," Saini told news agency PTI.

"I was fine and suddenly I got injured. I was wondering 'why it is happening in such a crucial game and have got the opportunity to play after a long time'.

"I just wished if could keep going with that injury and support my team. I knew I might not get a stage like that again. Captain asked me if I could do it. I was in pain but said I would do with whatever I could.

"I am recovering now and should be fit soon," he said.

Saini has also played 10 T20 Internationals and seven ODIs