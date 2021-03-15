Home / Cricket / India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England
cricket

India fined for slow over-rate in second T20I against England

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target.
PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 15, 2021 06:50 PM IST
Players of the Indian cricket team during the 2nd T20I. (BCCI)

Indian players have been fined 20 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20 International in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Virat Kohli’s side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," said the ICC in a statement on Monday.

"Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing," it added.

On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge. India won the game by seven wickets to level the five-match series.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england javagal srinath
TRENDING TOPICS
Mamata Banerjee
Roohi movie review
Covid-19 cases in India
MS Dhoni
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP