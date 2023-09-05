India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: BCCI to reveal final 15 at 1:30PM today in Kandy
India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live Updates: The long-awaited moment arrives today, as the BCCI is set to unveil the 15-player squad that will proudly represent India in the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, commencing on October 5. The deadline for all cricket boards to disclose their squads was September 5th, exactly one month before the tournament's opening match. While most teams have promptly finalized their 15-member squads, Team India chose to maintain suspense until the eleventh hour. Nevertheless, it is highly unlikely that there will be any last-minute alterations. India's World Cup squad is anticipated to closely resemble the roster of players currently participating in the Asia Cup campaign, with only a couple of exceptions. Tilak Varma, Prasidh Krishna, and Sanju Samson are the likely candidates to face exclusion from the squad, although there is a possibility that these three may be designated as reserves and stand-by players. This World Cup holds immense significance for India, as it presents a golden opportunity to secure the coveted 50-over championship, having come agonizingly close in the previous two editions. Moreover, history will be made this time, as India will host the entire tournament for the very first time, adding further weight to the stakes. After enduring a year filled with injuries and intermittent struggles, India now boasts a squad of players who are free from the clutches of injury. Most of them are expected to earn their spot in an elite group that will battle it out for the ultimate prize in world cricket. The stage is set, and the anticipation is palpable as India prepares to embark on this historic journey.
- Tue, 05 Sep 2023 10:25 AM
India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live: What we know so far!
Ajit Agarkar has touched down in town, having flown to Sri Lanka on the night of the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. Despite the game being called off early due to rain, there was no press conference afterward. The reason behind this was that India captain Rohit Sharma, and coach Rahul Dravid, were engaged in a crucial meeting with the BCCI chairman of selectors to finalise the 15 players who will represent India in the marquee World Cup tournament. During yesterday evening's India vs Nepal fixture, a decisive meeting was held to conclude all the necessary formalities, thus setting the stage for today's highly anticipated announcement. The BCCI is scheduled to host a press conference at the Earl Regency in Kandy, Congress Hall, and attendance will be limited exclusively to Indian media personnel.
- Tue, 05 Sep 2023 10:15 AM
India World Cup 2023 squad announcement Live: It's D-DAY, folks
Greetings, everyone! Welcome to Hindustan Times Sports' coverage of what promises to be an exhilarating day for cricket enthusiasts. Today marks the eagerly awaited moment when the BCCI unveils India's 15-member squad for the World Cup, which is set to kick off precisely one month from now on October 5th. The excitement is palpable and there is a certain tension in the air as we wait for the chosen names to be revealed.
These 15 individuals will carry not only their own aspirations but also the hopes and dreams of 1.3 billion people. India's quest for a historic World Cup victory and an end to their long-standing yearning for an ICC title rests on the shoulders of this squad. Who will secure their spot in the team, and who will face the disappointment of exclusion? Keep a close eye on this space because we're just getting started, and the suspense is about to unravel.