India missed a trick by overlooking Umran Malik: Aaqib Javed

In Afridi’s absence, Rauf will be entrusted with a lot more responsibility in the Asia Cup. “He is very smart and has learnt very quickly,” said Javed. “And I tell you, these tape-ball bowlers are very skillful because with the softer ball at a young age, they are required to have grip, accuracy and variations. He has impressed with his journey.”

Javed had scouted Rauf in 2017 in a pace-bowling trial at Gujranwala. “Hunting for a fast bowler is very easy. You have a speed gun and once someone bowls 85/90 miles per hour, you should pick and develop him. Rauf bowled 92 miles per hour that day,” he recalled. “He was given a strict diet and training plan after which he gained mass to weigh 83-84 kgs from 72. We sent him to Australia for development matches, he got a chance in the Big Bash, took a hat-trick in his first match and never looked back.”

Javed believes India should have persisted with Malik. “Especially when you are going to Australia where you get that extra zip and something on the seam front as well. It would have made a serious fast bowling attack with him, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar,” he said.

Malik’s effectiveness in IPL 2022, his breakthrough season, was in the middle overs. He took the most wickets (19) of all fast bowlers during that phase. With his toe-crushing yorkers, fiery bouncers, and rapid length deliveries, Malik played the role of a middle-overs enforcer to perfection for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Under their bowling coach Dale Steyn, the speedster looked to have made rapid progress. But Malik was wayward in his early international outings which seemed to have discouraged the Indian selectors. Medium pacer Avesh Khan and left-armer Arshdeep Singh will be combining with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the Asia Cup.

“I think they missed a trick there. They could have developed him by giving him more opportunities before the World Cup,” Javed said. “I was really impressed when I saw Umran bowling for the first time. He bowled at 155 kph and landed in the right areas. What else do you want?”

For the first time, India, too, had the option to unleash a tearaway quick of their own – Jammu pacer Umran Malik. They gave him 3 T20Is after his successful IPL before concluding that he wasn’t quite ready, yet.

That’s always been the Pakistan way. They have in Harris Rauf, a pace merchant who clocks 150 on the speed-gun regularly. After losing spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi to injury from the Asia Cup, they have picked an express-fast bowler Mohammed Hasnain as replacement.

In Javed’s book, there is no substitute for searing pace. “No batter wants a bowler running in and bowling at 150 kph,” he said.

“If you study this format, you require wickets. Wicket-taking bowlers win you matches any time,” he said. “We struggled initially at Qalandars because we could not find quality fast bowlers. In the last season, we had the best bowling attack and got the results. Bowling wins you tournaments, batting wins you matches. What you need is not part-timers but quality 4-over bowlers.”

The former Pakistan pacer is not a dated opinion-maker but a contemporary T20 coach – he coached Lahore Qalandars to glory in the last edition of the Pakistan Super League.

“Pace is pace. Whether it is T20, ODI or a Test match,” Aaqib Javed makes his viewpoint clear when asked about which bowlers are effective in T20 cricket.

While India has adopted a spin-heavy strategy for UAE, Pakistan in contrast have front-loaded fast-bowlers – Rauf, Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jnr and Shahnawaz Dahani.