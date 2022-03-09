S Sreesanth announces retirement from India domestic cricket

Fast bowler S Sreesanth, who represented India in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20Is, has announced his retirement from all forms of India domestic cricket. Sreesanth played the first two matches for Kerala in the ongoing Ranji Trophy picking up two wickets. On Wednesday, the 39-year-old quick released a series of tweets and a short video on micro-blogging site Twitter to disclose the reasons behind his decision. (Also Read: Sreesanth celebrates his 1st wicket in first-class cricket after nine years; 'I was just overjoyed')

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"It has been an honour to represent my family, my teammates and the people of India. Nd everyone who loves the game. With much sadness but without regret, I say this with a heavy heart: I am retiring from the Indian domestic (first class and all formats) cricket," he tweeted.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding further to his announcement, Sreesanth, a two-time World Cup winner for India, said: "ICC has been a tremendous honor. During my 25 years career as a Cricket player, I've always pursued success and winning cricket games, while preparing and training with the highest standards of competition, passion and perseverance. It has been an honor to represent my family.

"For the next generation of cricketers… I have chosen to end my first class cricket career. This decision is mine alone, and although I know this will not bring me happiness, it is the right and honorable action to take at this time in my life. I've cherished every moment."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sreesanth bows out as one of the most entertaining Indian players to have ever graced the cricketing field. He burst onto the scene in 2005 and garnered attention with his aggression and unusual-yet-heartwarming mannerisms at his delivery mark. He was part of a few historical moments in the history of Indian cricket. To being with, one the fondest memories of Sreesanth for most fans would be his bat twirl hip-thrust dance after hitting Andre Nel for a six at Johannesburg during India's tour of South Africa in 2006.

A few months later in September 2007, Sreesanth became part of Indian cricketing folklore when he took one of the most important catches of his life during the final of the first-ever T20 World Cup. With victory in sight, Pakistan's Misbah-ul-Haq played an audacious scoop but ended up chipping it in the air. Sreesanth, with the whole world watching him, held onto the catch and India lifted the coveted trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fast forward to 2013, flamboyant bowler Sreesanth was banned for life after spot-fixing allegations during that IPL season. His punishment was reduced to seven years last year and it allowed him to get back to cricket. Sreesanth was involved in some outrageous moments on the field as well. Be it getting slapped by Harbhajan Singh during an IPL 2008 game or rattling the Aussies with his toe-crushing yorkers to knock the stumps of Adam Gilchrist and Matthew Hayden - followed by pitch-slapping celebrations - Sreesanth will be remembered for generations to come.