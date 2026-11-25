Mumbai: India versus Pakistan cricket matches across levels and age groups have recently been marred by ill-behaviour from players of both sides, and former India spinner Harbhajan Singh believes it is time for the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the respective Boards to step in.

Harbhajan called the behaviour "shameful", adding that it sets a bad example for the next generation of players entering the sport. (PTI) more less

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At the recent U-19 Asia Cup, players from both sides engaged in some over-the-top celebrations after winning. Pakistan beat India in the group stage, while India defeated Pakistan in a tense and dramatic final to lift the trophy. The post-match behaviour and celebrations of some young players, though, was criticised.

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India A's 48-run defeat to Pakistan A in the Asia Cup Rising Stars match in Doha on Sunday also had plenty of tense moments on the field.

Harbhajan called the behaviour "shameful", adding that it sets a bad example for the next generation of players entering the sport.

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{{^usCountry}} "The ICC and the respective Boards need to step in. The reactions of both Pakistan and Indian players after winning, and what happened, are not right. It is shameful and sets a bad example for the next generation," Harbhajan said during the launch of the HSBC Golfing League. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The ICC and the respective Boards need to step in. The reactions of both Pakistan and Indian players after winning, and what happened, are not right. It is shameful and sets a bad example for the next generation," Harbhajan said during the launch of the HSBC Golfing League. {{/usCountry}}

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The feisty off-spinner also questioned Shubman Gill-led India's call to settle for a draw against New Zealand with 15 overs to go in the first Test.

"I would have bowled those 15 overs," said Harbhajan. "Anil Kumble's approach was always to fight till the last ball. I remember Michael Clarke taking two wickets in the last two overs in Sydney. You never know what can happen in those 15 overs."

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