India pin hope on all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar at T20 WC

Building up for their South Africa assignment, the Indian women’s cricket team was sweating over the fitness of all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar. A pacer and a handy batter, injury to her would have been a setback in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, where India start against Pakistan on Sunday.

However, the 23-year-old could make the trip following successful rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. India’s hopes of winning their first ICC trophy hinges a lot on their players with all-round abilities and Pooja had missed the five-match T20 series against Australia in Mumbai in December due to injury.

“She was really worried about getting an injury at that time. She developed swelling in ligaments around the knee which was operated a few years ago. She didn’t want to miss out on the Tri-Series and the World Cup. She was advised to go to NCA and thankfully she got fit in time. She is training hard and raring to do well,” said Pooja’s coach Ashutosh Shrivastava, who has trained her in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh since she was 10.

After doing well for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, Pooja made her India T20 and ODI debuts in 2018 against South Africa.

The bowling all-rounder is a medium-pacer and power-hitter. It was in the ODI World Cup in New Zealand in March 2022 that she demonstrated her abilities on the big stage. The performances also fetched her a WBBL contract with Brisbane Heat.

At the World Cup, her fighting 59-ball 67 against Pakistan at No 8 stood out. She also hit 56 and raised a 97-run partnership with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur against Sri Lanka in an ODI. For someone who had to undergo ACL surgery at 15, Pooja’s confidence has grown as she has been given the freedom to express herself by Harmanpreet.

“She is a gutsy cricketer, aggressive and likes to take her chances. You need someone like her playing against top teams like Australia and England. She understands her role in the team well. Also, the WBBL stint has not only helped raise her game but also to have an ideal mindset for competitive cricket,” Shrivastava said.

India finishing runners-up at the 2022 Commonwealth Games and then winning the Asia Cup has boosted Pooja, nicknamed “chotta Hardik” after the men’s team all-rounder Pandya by former India captain Mithali Raj while she was doing well with MP.

Although India won the Asia Cup, they lost to Pakistan. That means the 2020 T20 World Cup runners-up will have to bring their A game to Sunday’s opening game against their traditional rivals.

“Pooja bowled well against Australia in the warm-up game (India lost the low-scoring game). She is learning new things from the new bowling coach (Troy Cooley). She loves to swing her bat as well. This being a T20 tournament would help Pooja recover from games in time,” said her coach.

Pooja and Deepti Sharma are the specialist all-rounders with Sneh Rana not selected. With the other teams having a handful of all-rounders at the World Cup, India will hope the two click in South Africa.

