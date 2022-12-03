India Predicted XI, 1st ODI vs Bangladesh: Rahul or Dhawan? Or both? What about Pant?

Team India begin their tour of Bangladesh with the first One-Day International(ODI) on Sunday, December 4. The Men in Blue will play a three-match ODI series and two Tests during the tour. Senior players like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul who missed the recently concluded New Zealand tour, are back to the squad.

This will be Rohit Sharma's first series as captain after India's exit from the T20 World Cup 2022. With his return, he is likely to open the innings with Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli will be playing at No.3. KL Rahul is likely to play at No.4, followed by Shreyas Iyer at No.5 and Rishabh Pant at No.6. Iyer was the second highest run-getter in ODIs against New Zealand. While Pant is battling a dip in form, the team management might want to give him a few more chances.

In all probablility, Washington Sundar will get a chance in the playing XI for his all-rounder abilities and after a good performance with the bat in New Zealand where he hit a half-century in the 3rd ODI. In Bangladesh conditions, Team India will surely play a second spinner and therefore Axar Patel is likely to be included at No.8.

The remaining three positions in the playing XI will be occupied by pacers. Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur are expected to be in the playing XI as senior pro Mohammed Shami was ruled out with a shoulder injury. With Shardul and Chahar in the XI, India's batting goes down till No.10. Siraj and Chahar will take the responsibility of bowling with the new ball while Shardul will be used in the middle overs and as a third pace option.

India's predicted XI for 1st ODI against Bangladesh

Openers: Rohit Sharma(c), Shikhar Dhawan

Middle order: Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer

Lower-middle order: Rishabh Pant(wk)

All-rounders: Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

Pacers: Shardul Thakur, Mohammad Siraj, Deepak Chahar

