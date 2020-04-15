e-paper
India qualify for ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2021

The host of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2021, New Zealand, and the next four highest-placed teams on the points table qualify directly for one-day international cricket’s pinnacle event.

cricket Updated: Apr 15, 2020 20:13 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
India women’s cricket team
India women’s cricket team(BCCI)
         

The Indian women’s cricket team qualified for the ODI World Cup 2021 after ICC Women’s Championship Technical Committee (TC) decided that teams will share points in all three series in the ICC Women’s Championship that did not take place during the competition window.

Australia (37 points), England (29), South Africa (25) and now India (23) have qualified by virtue of being the top four. Pakistan (19), New Zealand (17), West Indies (13) and Sri Lanka (5) complete the table.

With respect to the India v Pakistan series, the TC concluded that the series could not be played because of a Force Majeure event after the BCCI demonstrated that it was unable to obtain the necessary government clearances to allow India to participate in the bilateral series against Pakistan, which forms a part of the ICC Women’s Championship.

Meanwhile, two other ICC Women’s Championship series have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. South Africa were to host Australia and Sri Lanka were to host New Zealand in the last round of matches.

The India-Pakistan series was originally scheduled in the sixth round of the competition, between July and November 2019, but despite the best efforts of both the boards, it was unable to take place.

The ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier is scheduled to be played from 3-19 July in Sri Lanka, this is subject to review due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

