India refuse to 'shake hands' with England after Ben Stokes offers to call off Manchester Test; Jadeja, Crawley argue

What began as a herculean effort for a hard-fought draw in Manchester threatened to boil over in its final moments, as Ben Stokes’ offer to settle for a draw with 15 overs remaining in the day's play was first met with a polite refusal, and then a stormy fallout. With India well ahead on 386/4 after 138 overs and a lead of 75, the match was headed towards an inevitable draw. But the Indian camp had other ideas. Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar turned down Ben Stokes' offer for a draw(X)

Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar, both nearing their centuries, didn’t budge when Stokes walked up to suggest calling it off. In fact, they asked to carry on. The England captain, visibly bemused, shook his head in disbelief and trudged back, muttering under his breath. Moments later, the stump mic caught Harry Brook and Zak Crawley getting into a verbal exchange with Jadeja over the handshake snub. Tensions flared. Drinks were taken, but the tensions remained on the field.

Sanjay Manjrekar, who was on-air when the incident took place, pointed out what looked obvious. “Don’t think India will shake hands with England just yet. You got 2 batters approaching their centuries. If the roles reversed, would Ben Stokes have taken it? India clearly refusing to shake hands here and I think that’s the right thing to do,” he said.

While a result was out of question, the Indian duo wanted to stay at the crease for the hard-fought centuries which they deserved; however, the English players were not in the mood to stay for the duo's milestones, which showed in their expressions.

England had bowled 138 overs in draining conditions, and a prolonged spell under the sun failing to reap rewards only piled onto the fatigue. Jadeja and Sundar, meanwhile, looked composed and determined, extending their stand over 170.

Earlier, Shubman Gill produced a gritty knock under extreme pressure, scoring 103, while KL Rahul smashed 90 to bail India out of a tricky situation on Day 4. The visitors were left reeling at 0/2 while trailing by a mammoth 311; however, Rahul, alongside the Indian captain, produced a gritty display to not only see away the tricky phase but stabilise the Indian innings.

Duo slams century, Test ends in a draw

Soon enough, both Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar slammed their respective centuries, with the former also producing his trademark sword celebration after reaching the three-figure mark. England, displeased with being turned down, decided to introduce part-time spinner Harry Brook into the attack, seemingly in an attempt to end the match quickly. The deliveries from Brook were dubious, too, as he bowled multiple full-tosses, with Jadeja smashing them away for boundaries.

With the Manchester Test ending in a draw, the English team continues to lead 2-1. However, the result ensured India travel back to London with a chance to level